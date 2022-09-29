Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Bundesliga

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen?
What time is the Bayern Munich vs Bayer Levekusen match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 14:30 AM
Bolivia: 14:30 AM
Brazil: 15:30 AM
Chile: 14:30 AM
Colombia: 13:30 AM
Ecuador: 13:30 AM
USA (ET): 14:30 AM
Spain: 20:30 PM
Mexico: 13:30 AM
Paraguay: 14:30 AM
Peru: 14:30 AM
Uruguay: 14:30 AM
Venezuela: 14:30 AM
England : 19.30 AM
Australia : 04:30 AM
Player to watch at Bayer Leverkusen
Schick, Leverkusen's striker is one of the most important figures of the team, he is looking to continue his sports career in the team and now he is looking to show his quality and help the team fight at the top of the Bundesliga. During last season he played 31 games, where he scored 24 goals and gave 5 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and continue showing the great level of last season, in this season he has three goals in the 10 games he has played, two of them in the Bundesliga.
Player to watch at Bayern Munich
Sane, the winger of Bayern Munich is one of the most important promises for the team, he is looking to continue his development and continue to prove that he is one of the best in his position. The Senegalese arrives at Bayern Munich after a good season with Liverpool, where he finished runner-up in the Champions League and in 2nd place in the Premier League. Last season, Man & eacute; contributed 23 goals and 5 assists in 51 games. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of Bayern Munich's forward line and to continue showing the great level of last season. At the moment, in his first season in the bávaro team, he has scored 5 goals in 11 games played, three of them in the Bundesliga.
How are Bayer Leverkusen coming along?
Bayer 04 Leverkusen arrive at the matchday 8 duel immersed in a sea of doubts, as they are 15th in the Bundesliga after the first seven matchdays, having obtained only 5 points out of 21 at stake in which they have only achieved one victory. Gerardo Seoane's team come from three consecutive matches with good sensations, draws against Werder Bremen and Hertha BSC in the national competition and winning at home against Atlético Madrid in the Champions League. The last time this team won in the Bundesliga and the only one this season was the day they beat Mainz 0-3 with three goals in 12 minutes;
How are Bayern Munich coming along?
Bayern Munich kicked off their season in search of a new Bundesliga and Champions League title. The team has made big moves, including the departures of Robert Lewandowski, Niklas Süle and Corentin Tolisso, but the management has been able to react in time and have replaced these departures with great players, with the arrival of Sadio Mané, Matthijs De Ligt and Ryan Gravenberch. Last season, Bayern finished as champions in first place in the Bundesliga with 77 points, 8 points behind second-placed Borussia Dortmund. The start of the Bundesliga has not been the best, right now they have 12 points out of 21 played in the Bundesliga and are in fifth place, five points behind Uniãoacute;n Berlín, which is currently the leader of the national competition. Bayern have now gone four consecutive games without a win in the Bundesliga, their last victory coming on August 21 when they thrashed Bochum 7-0;
Background
Numerous clashes between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen with a favorable balance for the Múnich team that has won in 58 clashes, while Bayer Leverkusen has won on 19 occasions. 18 times the duel has ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in March 2022 in the Bundesliga, the match ended in a 1-1 draw with goals from Sule and Muller own goal. In the last six meetings between these two teams, Bayern Munich have managed to go unbeaten;
Venue: The match will be played at the Allianz Arena, which is located in Munich and was inaugurated in 2001 but has a capacity of 75024 spectators.
Preview of the match
Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen will kick off the Bundesliga matchday 8;
