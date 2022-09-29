Hull City vs Luton Town: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Hull City vs Luton Town match for Football League Championship?
This is the start time of the game Sheffield vs Sunderland of 30th September in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 PM
Bolivia: 15:00 PM
Brazil: 16:00 PM
Chile: 15:00 PM
Colombia: 14:00 PM
Ecuador: 14:00 PM
USA (ET): 15:00 PM
Spain: 20:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 PM
Paraguay: 15:00 PM
Peru: 14:00 PM
Uruguay: 16:00 PM
Venezuela: 15:00 PM
Watch out for this Luton Town player:
The player to watch for this match will be the attacking midfielder, Allan Campbell, the current Attacking Midfielder has been an important piece throughout the preseason for Luton Town and he proved it by giving and opening spaces for the team to generate attack, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Watch out for this Hull City player:
The player to watch for this match will be the attacking midfielder, Ozan Tufan, the current Attacking Midfielder has been an important piece throughout the season for Hull City and he proved it last match, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Last Luton Town lineup:
E. Horvath; R. Burke, T. Lockyer, D. Potts; J. Bree, H. Lansbury, J. Clark, A. Bell; A. Campbell; C. Woodrow, C. Morries.
Last Hull City line-up:
N. Baxter; C. Elder, J. Greaves, T. Figueredo, L. Coyle; R. Slater, J. Seri; D. Pelkas, O. Tufan, H. Vale; O. Estupiñán.
Background:
Hull City and Luton Town have met on a total of 39 occasions (13 wins for Hull City, 8 draws, 18 wins for Luton) where the balance is largely in favor of Luton Town. In terms of goals, Hull City has 51 goals scored while Luton Town has only 58 goals scored. Their last meeting dates back to last season on matchday 39 where Luton Town beat Hull City 1-3.
About the Stadium:
The MKM Stadium is a sports venue used for soccer and rugby in the city of Kingston upon Hull in England, it is the current home of Hull City, a team of the English second division or the EFL Championship and Rugby Hull FC that plays its home matches there.
Currently, it has a capacity to receive a total of 24,404 spectators in its seats, however, this Stadium does not have an evaluation by UEFA so it only receives league matches, rugby, international friendlies and tournament for youth categories.
For the ticket to the Premier League
Luton Town on the other hand has had a good start in this new Premier League season as they have displayed a good collective soccer that has brought them good results, so the Luton fans are excited about achieving transcendence in the campaign. Currently Luton Town is in 11th place overall with 3 wins, 4 draws and 3 defeats, also, they have 11 goals scored and 10 conceded, also, in their last match they managed to beat BlackBurn Rovers, adding three important points to continue climbing the table.
Getting back on track
Hull City has had a tough start to the campaign as it has dragged a long streak of defeats and has struggled to take off well collectively in the Championship, simply, in their last match against Swansea City, the team was left with a huge setback as they lost again 3-0 extending the streak of duels without scoring a goal and again conceding several goals in its framework, also, they are one of the most scored teams of the campaign. Currently, Hull City is in 20th place overall with 11 points after 3 wins, 2 draws and 5 defeats, averaging 11 goals scored and 21 conceded.
The road to the top flight begins
The Championship is back and all the clubs will be looking to fight for the same goal; promotion to the Premier League. It will be a long journey for all of them where points will be an important factor to be promoted directly or have to fight for promotion in the Playoffs. In this twelfth matchday, Hull City and Luton Town will meet again in what will be the twelfth duel of both clubs in this new season where they seek to continue on the right foot as it will be of great importance if they want this to be their last season in the silver division.
Kick-off time
The Hull City vs Luton Town match will be played at MKM Stadium, Kingston upon Hull, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2022 Football League Championship: Hull City vs Luton Town!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game.