Juarez vs Pumas: LIVE Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Juarez vs Pumas Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Juarez vs Pumas match.
Where and how to watch Juarez vs Pumas live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN USA. You can also watch the match via streaming on VIX plus.
Argentina: 23:00 PM
Bolivia: 21:00 PM
Brazil: 23:00 PM
Chile: 22:00 PM
Colombia: 22:00 PM
Ecuador: 21:00 PM
USA (ET): 22:00 PM in TUDN USA
Spain: 3:00 AM
Mexico: 21:00 PM
Paraguay: 21:00 PM
Peru: 22:00 PM
Uruguay: 23:00 PM
Venezuela: 21:00 PM
Watch out for this Pumas player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Dani Alves. The historic Brazilian fullback will be in charge of handling the ball and distributing it throughout the field for Club Universidad Nacional so that the attacking plays that generate goal danger for the opponent can arrive little by little. Alves is a player who can change the outcome of a game in a matter of minutes, so opponents will have to be careful with him.
Watch out for this FC Juárez player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Javier Salas, the midfielder with great experience in the national football has been characterized by putting order on the field. Javier Salas has become one of the players with the greatest projection in the midfield, he is also fundamental in the circulation of the ball for FC Juárez Bravos.
Last Pumas lineup:
J. González; J. Rodríguez, N. freire, P. Ortíz, C. Gutíerrez; J. Caicedo; C. Huerta, L. López, D. Alves, Salvio; J. Dinenno.
Juárez's last lineup:
A. Talavera; M. Olivera, C. Salcedo, E. Velázquez, F. Nevarez; F. Arce, J. Salas, A. Medina; D. Machís, G. Fernández, J. Dueñas.
Background:
FC Juarez and Pumas have met on a total of 9 occasions (1 win for the Bravos, 5 draws and 3 wins for the auriazules) where the balance is slightly in favor of Pumas. In terms of goals scored, it is the capital team that has the advantage with 13 goals scored over FC Juárez's 10. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 12 of last season, when Pumas beat Juárez by the minimum.
About the Stadium
The Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez is a sports venue located in Ciudad Juárez, where several sports can be played, but it is commonly used for soccer. It is currently the home of FC Juárez, a team that plays in Mexico's first division or Liga MX and the home of Bravas de Juárez, a women's team of Liga MX Femenil.
It has a seating capacity for 19,703 people and was built in October 1980 and inaugurated on May 12, 1981 with a soccer game between the Mexican National Soccer Team and Atletico Madrid, which tied at zero goals. It is currently owned by the Universidad Autónoma de Juárez.
They want to win on the road
For their part, the Pumas team is officially eliminated from the Apertura 2022 Tournament after losing their ALL or NOTHING duel with Puebla last Friday in the compensation of their pending match. The team coached by Andrés Lillini, which was armed to the hilt with the illusion of fighting for the title, gradually fell to the bottom of the general table and began to play game by game for qualification, however, the elimination came too soon for the university team where Dani Alves could not do anything. The Pumas team is in 16th place in the general table with only 14 points, the result of 2 wins, 8 ties and 6 defeats. They also have 20 goals for and 28 against, leaving them with a goal difference of -5 goals. Now all they have to do is win for pride and think about the future of Club Universidad Nacional.
To raise their faces and win at home
The Bravos de Juárez team had a very irregular tournament, despite having a good collective soccer, the Bravos team was unable to make it count on the scoreboard, leading them to achieve bad results to the point of being in the lower positions of the general table and gradually running out of hope of qualifying for the playoffs of Mexican soccer. FC Juárez is practically eliminated from the championship in the absence of a miracle, they currently have 16 points and are in 14th place in the general table with 3 wins, 7 ties and 6 defeats, also, in the statistics they average 14 goals and 17 goals against, leaving them with a difference of -3 goals. If Juárez wants to qualify, they need Atlético de San Luis and Mazatlán to lose their games, and Juárez needs to win to increase their goal difference so that will be the key factor in case they tie on points with San Luis.
The regular phase is over
The regular phase of the tournament has come to an end, the 17th matchday is here and with it came the end of the 17 adventures of each team that are part of the regular tournament to welcome the final phase of the championship, where the qualified teams will seek to fight with everything they have for every ball and opportunity to put the ball in the net in duels where there will be no tomorrow, they will play for everything with only one goal; to be the champion of the Apertura 2022 tournament. For this match, FC Juárez will receive a visit from Pumas of the National University, both teams have already been eliminated from the championship after having had an irregular performance throughout the campaign, so now the only thing left is to close the tournament with a victory and leave thinking about the next opportunity with their heads held high and knowing that the opportunities will come at the end of the season.
Kick-off time
The Juarez vs Pumas match will be played at the Estadio Olimpico Benito Juárez, in Juarez City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Liga MX Match: Juarez vs Pumas!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.