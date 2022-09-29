Estudiantes vs Colon: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Liga Profesional Argentina 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Estudiantes vs Colon match for Liga Profesional Argentina 2022?
This is the start time of the game Estudiantes vs Colon of September 30th in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 6:00 PM on ViX
Spain: 12:00 AM
Mexico: 5:00 PM on Star Plus
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Last games Estudiantes vs Colon
The red-and-black team has dominated in the last five matches with a balance of three wins to two draws and has not lost since their 2016 visit when they fell by the slimmest of margins.
Colon 2-2 Estudiantes de la Plata de la Plata, 2022
Colon 2-1 Estudiantes de la Plata de la Plata, 2022
Colon 0-2 Estudiantes de la Plata de la Plata 0-2 Colon, 2021
Colon 3-2 Estudiantes de la Plata de la Plata, 2022
Colon 1-1 Estudiantes de la Plata de la Plata, 2022
Key Player Colon
Ramón Ábila, formerly of Boca Jrs, has not been so fine this season despite being the team's top scorer with 5 goals in 17 games, highlighting that he still has that speed and careo that he showed at some point in his career.
Key player Estudiantes
Despite his seniority, Mauro Boselli has been the best striker of the team with six goals in 15 games, a man who always knows how to find the spaces to be in front of the opponent's goal and who will be the key player for this match.
Last lineup Colon
17 Ignacio Chicco, 6 Paolo Goltz, 33 Facundo Garcés, 40 Rafael Delgado, 4 Augusto Schott, 10 Luis Rodríguez, 29 Leonel Picco, 14 Baldomero Perlaza, 12 Ramón Ábila, 35 Facundo Farías, 23 Cristian Bernardi.
Last lineup Estudiantes
21 Mariano Andújar, 18 Fabián Noguera, 5 Jorge Morel, 6 Emmanuel Más, 29 Leonardo Godoy, 30 Jorge Rodríguez, 8 Fernando Zuqui, 4 Leonardo Heredia, 20 Manuel Castro, 17 Mauro Boselli, 9 Leandro Díaz.
Colon: to get out of the bottom of the table
With the mission of avoiding relegation, Colon needs to win if it does not want to be under pressure in the last few rounds, which is why they need to win to get out of the bad moment, where they have only 19 points in 20 matches.
Estudiantes de la Plata: back to winning ways
With little to fight for in the championship, Estudiantes de la Plata will have the mission of returning to winning ways to try to give at least some joy to their fans after two defeats in a row against Defensa y Justica and the leader Atlético Tucumán. They are in 17th position with 27 points.
The Kick-off
The Estudiantes vs Colon match will be played at the Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium, in La Plata, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 18:00 pm ET.
