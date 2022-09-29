Estudiantes vs Colon: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Liga Profesional Argentina 2022
Estudiantes vs Colon Live Score in Liga Profesional Argentina 2022

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Estudiantes vs Colon match for the Liga Profesional Argentina 2022.
What time is Estudiantes vs Colon match for Liga Profesional Argentina 2022?

This is the start time of the game Estudiantes vs Colon of September 30th in several countries:

Argentina: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 6:00 PM on ViX

Spain: 12:00 AM

Mexico: 5:00 PM on Star Plus

Paraguay: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Last games Estudiantes vs Colon

The red-and-black team has dominated in the last five matches with a balance of three wins to two draws and has not lost since their 2016 visit when they fell by the slimmest of margins.

Colon 2-2 Estudiantes de la Plata de la Plata, 2022

Colon 2-1 Estudiantes de la Plata de la Plata, 2022

Colon 0-2 Estudiantes de la Plata de la Plata 0-2 Colon, 2021

Colon 3-2 Estudiantes de la Plata de la Plata, 2022

Colon 1-1 Estudiantes de la Plata de la Plata, 2022

Key Player Colon

Ramón Ábila, formerly of Boca Jrs, has not been so fine this season despite being the team's top scorer with 5 goals in 17 games, highlighting that he still has that speed and careo that he showed at some point in his career.
Key player Estudiantes

Despite his seniority, Mauro Boselli has been the best striker of the team with six goals in 15 games, a man who always knows how to find the spaces to be in front of the opponent's goal and who will be the key player for this match.
Image: La Nación
Image: La Nación
Last lineup Colon

17 Ignacio Chicco, 6 Paolo Goltz, 33 Facundo Garcés, 40 Rafael Delgado, 4 Augusto Schott, 10 Luis Rodríguez, 29 Leonel Picco, 14 Baldomero Perlaza, 12 Ramón Ábila, 35 Facundo Farías, 23 Cristian Bernardi.
Last lineup Estudiantes

21 Mariano Andújar, 18 Fabián Noguera, 5 Jorge Morel, 6 Emmanuel Más, 29 Leonardo Godoy, 30 Jorge Rodríguez, 8 Fernando Zuqui, 4 Leonardo Heredia, 20 Manuel Castro, 17 Mauro Boselli, 9 Leandro Díaz.
Colon: to get out of the bottom of the table

With the mission of avoiding relegation, Colon needs to win if it does not want to be under pressure in the last few rounds, which is why they need to win to get out of the bad moment, where they have only 19 points in 20 matches.
Estudiantes de la Plata: back to winning ways

With little to fight for in the championship, Estudiantes de la Plata will have the mission of returning to winning ways to try to give at least some joy to their fans after two defeats in a row against Defensa y Justica and the leader Atlético Tucumán. They are in 17th position with 27 points.
The Kick-off

The Estudiantes vs Colon match will be played at the Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium, in La Plata, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 18:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga Profesional Argentina 2022: Estudiantes vs Colon!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game.
