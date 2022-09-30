Angers vs Marsella: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Angers vs Marseille live stream.
Where and how to watch Angers vs Marseille live online
Angers vs Marseille can be tuned in from the live streams on beIN Sports App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL US is your best option.
What time is the Angers vs Marseille FIFA fecha friendly match?
Peru - 14:00
Chile - 15:00
Mexico - 14:00
Colombia - 14:00
Ecuador - 2:00 p.m.
Bolivia - 3:00 p.m.
Paraguay - 3:00 p.m.
Venezuela - 3:00 p.m.
Argentina - 4:00 p.m.
Uruguay - 4:00 p.m.
Brazil - 4:00 p.m.
Statements Angers
"Football is clearly going in a commercial direction. That's how it is, you have to accept it when you are part of this environment, I can't change anything."
"Alexis was very good at the start of the season, he arrived without having done any preparation. I am sure he will do even better, he will be more connected with the team and even better physically."
"I'm not angry, I can only comment, like any other coach in the world. We play more and more, soccer is clearly going in a commercial direction. That's how it is, you have to accept it when you are part of this environment, I can't change anything, at least on my own."
"Gerson will start tomorrow (Friday) , he is strong, important for us. I expect a lot from him, always more. The season is just beginning. He has a great opportunity to show Angers that he can be decisive and turn games around, being one of the three attackers up front. It is a pity. We regret it, it's annoying, of course, but we'll do the best we can."
"I regret it, but we have to accept it. When I arrived I was told a lot about the referees, in fact, and today I can say that I am pleasantly surprised, I expected a lower level. I have not seen anything wrong with the refereeing. Sometimes there are some mistakes, our referees take some comments badly. But in general, and not just in our matches, they are usually good."
How are Marseille coming into the game?
How do Angers arrive?