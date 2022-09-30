Puebla vs America: LIVE Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Liga MX Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Puebla vs América live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Cuauhtémoc. 
Where and how to watch Puebla vs América live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.

Puebla vs América can be tuned in from the live streams of TUDN App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the match Puebla vs América of the Jornada 17 the Apertura 2022 of the Liga MX?

This is the kickoff time for the Puebla vs America match on September 30, 2022 in several countries:

 

Peru - 19:00 hours

Chile - 20:00 hours

Mexico - 19:00 hours

Colombia - 19:00 hours

Ecuador - 7:00 p.m.

Bolivia - 8:00 p.m.

Paraguay - 8:00 p.m.

Venezuela - 8:00 p.m.

Argentina - 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay - 9:00 p.m.

Brazil - 9:00 p.m.

América's Statements

Miguel Layún spoke ahead of the final match against Puebla: "We're going to try to win this match against Puebla regardless, we still don't even know who will play, but we always keep that message from Tano, because he stresses it to us a lot, what he wants is for his team not to depend on names but for the identity that is shaped in each training session and match to be maintained throughout the tournament".

"It's definitely something we talk about a lot, this ability we have found to react in a better way to what we might not have had in other tournaments, which was when the team is down, when you concede a goal, when they tie a match, how you react I think, on a very personal level, is a good parameter for what you can aspire to when entering the Playoffs".

"Let's hope that we can put it into practice on the field of play and that it doesn't just remain a feeling, both for us and for the fans".

Statements by Puebla

Nicolás Larcamón spoke ahead of this important match: "We are more focused on winning because of what it could mean for the definition of the tournament. They are one of those rivals that the match has to be complete, rounded to take the three points, to give our fans a memorable night at the Cuauhtémoc".

"We take the opponent into account. We have a great opponent in front of us who are going through an extraordinary footballing moment. The great work that Tano is doing makes América a great rival, and Friday will be a great footballing party".

The Puebla coach also took the time to talk about the refereeing, which has been declining: "It is a closed chapter, like everything else, with the positive and the negative, it has nothing to do with what is at stake, with what the match means".

"We have been valuing the refereeing very well, beyond the fact that there were some plays in the championship that were not marked at all well. We feel confident that the relevant thing is going to be the game."

"We are more focused on winning because of what it could be for the definition of the tournament. They are one of those rivals that the match has to be complete, rounded to take the three points, to leave our people a memorable night at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium."

How does América arrive?

América arrives at this match after an upswing in the competition and after beating Chivas in the Clásico Nacional, two goals to one, as well as defeating them in a friendly match in the United States.

How are Puebla coming in?

Despite not having a good season, with more draws than wins and defeats in the current tournament, Puebla arrives at this match after beating Tigres on matchday 15 and a long break due to the FIFA date last week, so they will be looking to close the regular tournament with a victory.

The match will be played at Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

The Puebla vs América match will be played at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, located in Puebla, Puebla. The stadium has a capacity for 51,726 people. 
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Liga MX match: Puebla vs America Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solorzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
