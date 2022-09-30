Puebla vs America: LIVE Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Puebla vs América live stream.
Where and how to watch Puebla vs América live online
Puebla vs América can be tuned in from the live streams of TUDN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the match Puebla vs América of the Jornada 17 the Apertura 2022 of the Liga MX?
Peru - 19:00 hours
Chile - 20:00 hours
Mexico - 19:00 hours
Colombia - 19:00 hours
Ecuador - 7:00 p.m.
Bolivia - 8:00 p.m.
Paraguay - 8:00 p.m.
Venezuela - 8:00 p.m.
Argentina - 9:00 p.m.
Uruguay - 9:00 p.m.
Brazil - 9:00 p.m.
América's Statements
"It's definitely something we talk about a lot, this ability we have found to react in a better way to what we might not have had in other tournaments, which was when the team is down, when you concede a goal, when they tie a match, how you react I think, on a very personal level, is a good parameter for what you can aspire to when entering the Playoffs".
"Let's hope that we can put it into practice on the field of play and that it doesn't just remain a feeling, both for us and for the fans".
Statements by Puebla
"We take the opponent into account. We have a great opponent in front of us who are going through an extraordinary footballing moment. The great work that Tano is doing makes América a great rival, and Friday will be a great footballing party".
The Puebla coach also took the time to talk about the refereeing, which has been declining: "It is a closed chapter, like everything else, with the positive and the negative, it has nothing to do with what is at stake, with what the match means".
"We have been valuing the refereeing very well, beyond the fact that there were some plays in the championship that were not marked at all well. We feel confident that the relevant thing is going to be the game."
"We are more focused on winning because of what it could be for the definition of the tournament. They are one of those rivals that the match has to be complete, rounded to take the three points, to leave our people a memorable night at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium."
How does América arrive?
How are Puebla coming in?