Bournemouth vs Brentford: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch on TV in Premier League

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Bournemouth vs Brentford live, as well as the latest information coming out of England.
Brentford's possible line-up
For his part, Frank may line up with the following eleven to face Bournemouth. Raya, Hickie, Jansson, Mee, Henry, Jensen, Janelt, Dasilva, Mbeumo, Toney and Wissa.
Possible Bournemouth lineup
O'Neil may field the following eleven to face Brentford. Neto, Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Zemura, Cook, Lerma, Tavernier, Billing, Christie and Solanke.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Bournemouth vs Brentford of 1st October 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM.
Bolivia: 12:00 PM.
Brasil: 12:00 PM.
Chile: 11:00 AM.
Colombia: 10:00 AM.
Ecuador: 10:00 AM.
USA (ET): 10:00 AM.
Spain: 4:00 PM.
Mexico: 9:00 AM.
Paraguay: 12:00 PM.
Peru: 12:00 PM.
Uruguay: 12:00 PM.
Venezuela: 11:00 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Bournemouth vs Brentford can be watched on DAZN.
History between them
These teams have met a total of 44 times. Brentford have three more wins than their opponents in the duels between them. Frank's side have 19 wins, while Bournemouth have won 16 times. In nine meetings they have drawn.
Premier League position
Brentford are in a better position than their opponents, even if they have only one point more. Frank's side are in ninth place with nine points. So far this season, they have two wins, three draws and two defeats. On the road, they have two draws and one win, that is, two points out of a possible nine, so they still do not know what it means to win.
Premier League position
O'Neil's side is in twelfth place with eight points. Bournemouth have won two matches, drawn two others and lost three times. At home, they have played three matches, of which they have one defeat, against Arsenal, one draw, against Wolves, and one win against Aston Villa.
Brentford's last game
Brentford lost at home to Arsenal by a resounding 0-3 scoreline. Arteta's side, who are the Premier League leaders, needed just 45 minutes to half-score the game. In the first half, the Gunners were already leading 0-2, thanks to goals from Saliba and Gabriel Jesus. After the break, Vieira scored the third and final goal of the match to give Arsenal the three points and keep them at the top of the English league.
Bournemouth's last game
Bournemouth earned a point on their visit to St. James Park, where they drew 1-1 against Newcastle. The first half ended in a goalless draw, despite the chances neither side managed to score in the first 45 minutes. In the second half, Billing gave the visitors the lead on the hour mark. Five minutes later, Isak equalized to salvage a point for Howe's side.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Bournemouth vs Brentford this Saturday, October 1 at 16.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to a new round 9 of the Premier League. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.