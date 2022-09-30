Sunderland vs Preston: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Sunderland vs Preston?
The Sunderland vs Preston match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Sunderland vs Preston?
This is the kick-off time for the Sunderland vs Preston match on October 1, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 11:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 11:00 hrs. -
Chile: 10:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 9:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs. -
Spain: 4:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 9:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs. -
Peru: 9:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs. -
Key player at Preston
One of the players to keep in mind in Preston is Brad Potts, the 28-year-old English-born central midfielder has played 10 games so far in the Championships 2022-2023, in that amount of games he already has an assist and a goal, this one against; Luton Town.
Key player at Sunderland
One of the most outstanding players in Sunderland is Ross Stewart, the 26-year-old Scottish-born center forward has played seven games in the current edition of the Championship, in which he already has three assists and five goals, these against; Rotherham United twice, Stoke City, Queens Park Rangers and Bristol City.
History Sunderland vs Preston
In total, both teams have met 118 times, Sunderland dominates the record with 53 wins, there have been 31 draws and Preston have won 34.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Sunderland with 197 goals to Preston's 167.
Actuality - Preston
Preston has a bad performance in the Championship 2022-2023, because after playing a total of 10 matches they are placed in the 15th position in the standings with 12 points, this was given after two wins, six draws and two defeats, also has three goals for and four against, for a goal difference of -1.
Preston 0-1 Birmingham City
- Last three matches
Preston 0-1 Birmingham City
Preston 1-1 Burnley
Preston 0-2 Sheffield United
Actuality - Sunderland
Sunderland has been having an acceptable performance in the current edition of the EFL Championship, because after playing 10 matches they are in the fifth position in the standings with 15 points, this score was achieved after winning four matches, drawing three and losing three, they have also scored 16 goals and conceded 11, for a goal difference of +5.
Middlesbrough 1-0 Sunderland
- Last three matches
Middlesbrough 1-0 Sunderland
Reading 0-3 Sunderland
Watford FC 2-2 Sunderland
The match will be played at the Stadium of Light
The match between Sunderland and Preston will take place at the Stadium of Light in the city of Sunderland (England), the stadium is where Sunderland Association Football Club plays its home matches, it was built in 1997 and has a capacity for approximately 48,700 spectators.
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Sunderland vs Preston match, valid for matchday 12 of the EFL Championship 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match.
