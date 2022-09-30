Sunderland vs Preston: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Image: Twitter Sunderland AFC

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
3:49 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here Sunderland vs Preston Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sunderland vs Preston live, as well as the latest information from Stadium of Light. Don't miss a detail of the match Sunderland vs Preston live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
3:44 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Sunderland vs Preston match live on TV and online?

The Sunderland vs Preston match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
3:39 PM2 hours ago

What time is Sunderland vs Preston?

This is the kick-off time for the Sunderland vs Preston match on October 1, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 11:00 hrs. - 
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs. - 
Brazil: 11:00 hrs. - 
Chile: 10:00 hrs. - 
Colombia: 9:00 hrs. - 
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs. - 
Spain: 4:00 hrs. - 
Mexico: 9:00 hrs. - 
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs. - 
Peru: 9:00 hrs. - 
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs. - 
3:34 PM2 hours ago

Key player at Preston

One of the players to keep in mind in Preston is Brad Potts, the 28-year-old English-born central midfielder has played 10 games so far in the Championships 2022-2023, in that amount of games he already has an assist and a goal, this one against; Luton Town.
3:29 PM2 hours ago

Key player at Sunderland

One of the most outstanding players in Sunderland is Ross Stewart, the 26-year-old Scottish-born center forward has played seven games in the current edition of the Championship, in which he already has three assists and five goals, these against; Rotherham United twice, Stoke City, Queens Park Rangers and Bristol City.
3:24 PM2 hours ago

History Sunderland vs Preston

In total, both teams have met 118 times, Sunderland dominates the record with 53 wins, there have been 31 draws and Preston have won 34.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Sunderland with 197 goals to Preston's 167.
3:19 PM2 hours ago

Actuality - Preston

Preston has a bad performance in the Championship 2022-2023, because after playing a total of 10 matches they are placed in the 15th position in the standings with 12 points, this was given after two wins, six draws and two defeats, also has three goals for and four against, for a goal difference of -1.
  • Last three matches

Preston 0-1 Birmingham City
Preston 1-1 Burnley
Preston 0-2 Sheffield United

3:14 PM2 hours ago

Actuality - Sunderland

Sunderland has been having an acceptable performance in the current edition of the EFL Championship, because after playing 10 matches they are in the fifth position in the standings with 15 points, this score was achieved after winning four matches, drawing three and losing three, they have also scored 16 goals and conceded 11, for a goal difference of +5.
  • Last three matches

Middlesbrough 1-0 Sunderland
Reading 0-3 Sunderland
Watford FC 2-2 Sunderland

3:09 PM3 hours ago

The match will be played at the Stadium of Light

The match between Sunderland and Preston will take place at the Stadium of Light in the city of Sunderland (England), the stadium is where Sunderland Association Football Club plays its home matches, it was built in 1997 and has a capacity for approximately 48,700 spectators.
Image: wegow.com
Image: wegow.com
3:04 PM3 hours ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Sunderland vs Preston match, valid for matchday 12 of the EFL Championship 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo