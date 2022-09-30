Atletico San Luis vs Tigres: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay with us to follow this game!
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Atlético San Luis vs Tigres, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Alfonso Lastras Stadium. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where to watch the game?
We remind you that the game will be broadcast on television through ESPN and, also, you can follow it in streaming through the Star + signal.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Andre Pierre Gignac, a must see player!
The Felinos striker started a new campaign in search of continuing to show that he is one of the best players in the Mx League, with this in mind the Frenchman won the individual scoring title with a total of 11 goals during Clausura 2022. Gignac was the fundamental piece of the Tigres' offense and continues to show that he is at a high level, if Gignac is well, so are those of the UANL and his contribution in the tournament will be fundamental for the aspirations of the people from Monterrey for the title of the MX League. At the moment he has 6 goals and 2 assists in 16 games, being the top reference for the Tigres on offense.
How does Tigres arrive?
The Tigres arrive after finishing Clausura 2022 in second place in the Liga MX and being left out in the Semifinals against the two-time champion Atlas. One of the most important factors for this success was the scoring championship of Andres Pierre Gignac, who went on the offensive on the shoulders and guided Miguel Herrera's men to the top of the table. Tigres continues to have one of the best teams in the Mx League, so the goal is still to qualify and fight for the championship. For now, they are in fifth place in the Mx League with 24 units, after 8 wins, 3 draws and 5 losses. The Tigers will seek to get the victory in San Luis with the hope that the combination of results favors them and they get one of the last direct tickets to the Liguilla, otherwise they will be the best team in Repechage positions and they could face each other Against whoever qualifies in the twelfth position in the playoffs, for now, Atlético de San Luis occupies that position.
Abel Hernandez, a must see player!
The Atlético de San Luis striker arrives as the team's top figure and as the team's offensive leader. His role as orchestrator of the attack is of the utmost importance for the Potosinos to aspire to have a good tournament and fight for the title. Abel Hernández marches with 8 goals in 16 games being the team's top scorer. His connection with Facundo Waller and Jhon Murillo is of vital importance for San Luis to obtain its ticket to the next round of Liga MX.
How does Atleti San Luis get here?
The Potosinos come to this match still in full control of their chances of qualifying for the 2022 Apertura playoffs. They ended the previous tournament in the quarterfinals by losing against the superleader Pachuca by a global score of 5 to 4. The team finished with 23 points and in the tenth place of Clausura 2022, with which he obtained the opportunity to advance to the Liguilla via the playoffs, in that instance he eliminated Monterrey and then fell to Pachuca in the first round. Now, those led by André Jardine are in the twelfth position of the 2022 Opening of the Liga MX after 4 wins, 6 draws and 6 losses for a total of 18 points. They will look for a positive result at home to ensure their pass to the next round, behind them are Mazatlán at 1 point and Xolos and Juárez at 2 points, so the team from Potosí depends on itself to advance to the playoffs. San Luis has not managed to establish its dominance at home with only 2 wins and 2 draws in 8 games at Alfonso Lastras, but they hope to get a positive result so as not to depend on what the other teams do.
Where's the game?
The Alfonso Lastras Stadium located in the city of San Luis will host this duel between two teams that seek to close the regular season of the 2022 Liga MX Opening in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 25,800 fans and was inaugurated in 2002.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Atletico San Luis vs Tigres match live, corresponding to Day 17 of the 2022 Opening of Liga MX. The meeting will take place at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, at 6:00 p.m.