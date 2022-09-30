Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: LIVE Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE START
In a couple of moments we will start with the broadcast of the match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea, matchday 9 of the Premier League from Selhurts Park.
CHELSEA'S LINEUP LIST
This is the lineup that sends Chelse to try to steal the three points from Selhurts Park and come out victorious in front of a home ground and a home crowd.
¡El XI del Chelsea para el partido de hoy! #VamosBlues 😎@ParimatchGlobal | #CryChe pic.twitter.com/FCdlFSQMeL— Chelsea FC en español (@ChelseaFC_Sp) October 1, 2022
CRYSTAL PALACE'S LINEUP IS READY
This is the lineup that Crystal Palace sends to the pitch as they look to get the three points of the match and make their home ground feel.
JOINS THE RACE
Chelsea have joined the nearly €150 million race to try to sign Jude Bellingham, the 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund star who is Real Madrid's big target for next season.
THE ASSISTS LEADERS
After five rounds of the Premier League, the assists table has not moved that much as Gabriel Jesus continues to lead all 3 assists for the Gunners, he shares place with Leeds United's Jack Harrison, Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Liverpool's Roberto Firminio.
SCORERS' TABLE
After 8 rounds played, Manchester City's star striker, Halaand, dominates the scoring chart with 11 goals in his personal account, having a great advantage over the rest of the strikers. In second place is Aleksandar Mitrovic who has 6 goals scored so far, in third place are Tottenham's Harry Kane and Ivan Toney with 5 goals so far, in fourth place are Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo Moreno and Wilfried Zaha with 4 goals in their personal accounts.
CHELSEA'S LAST MATCH
On the other hand, unlike their rival, Chelsea is in the top of the table despite having suffered changes in their schedule and having a game less, but still the blues are fighting to be in the Big Six of the Premier League. In their last Premier League match, Chelsea faced West Ham in another London duel where the Blues won in a thrilling 2-1 victory.
CRYSTAL PALACE'S LAST DUEL
The Crystal Palace Eagles traveled to St James' Park to face Newcastle United, at that time the calendar was still unchanged and Palace were not in a low position in the overall table. Although both teams tried to take the three points, no one was hurt and Crystal Palace rescued a point from their visit.
THE WAIT IS OVER
The wait is over, the Premier League actions are back in England after a long period of waiting, in this match, Crystal Palace will face Chelsea at Selhurts Park Stadium in the search for three points to get out of the bottom of the table, however, Chelsea continues and wants to stay in high places so they will get their claws out to add three more points to the bag.
Tune in here Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Crystal Palace vs Chelsea match.
What time is Crystal Palace vs Chelsea for Premier League match?
This is the start time of the game Crystal Palace vs Chelsea of 1st October in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 16:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM
Venezuela: 10:00 AM
Watch out for this Chelsea player:
The player to follow for this match will be the attacking midfielder, Conor Gallagher, the current Attacking Midfielder has been an important piece in this start of the season for Chelsea and he proved it last match, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Watch out for this Crystal Palace player:
For this match, the player to follow will be Odsonne Edouard, the French center forward is known to be a real killer in the Premier League and a reference to the attack with the Crystal Palace team, so he will be the player to follow throughout the match.
Chelsea's final lineup:
E. Mendy; W. Fofana, T. Silva, K. Koulibaly; R. Loftus-Cheek; R. James, Cucurella, C. Gallaher, M. Kovasic; C. Pulisic, R. Sterling.
Last Crystal Palace line-up:
V. Guaita; T. Mitchell, J. Ward, J. Andersen, N. Clyne; K. Phillips, L. Milivojevic, J. Ray-Sakyi; O. Edouard, J. Mateta, J. Ayew.
Background:
Crystal Palace and Chelsea have met on a total of 57 occasions (11 wins for Crystal Palace, 15 draws and 31 wins for Chelsea) where the balance is largely in favor of the Chelsea side. In terms of goals, both teams usually score against each other, with 52 goals for Crystal Palace and 99 for Chelsea. Their last meeting dates back to the 26th matchday where Chelsea beat them by the minimum difference in the scoreboard.
About the Stadium:
Selhurts Park is a Football Stadium located in Croydon, England. It is the home of Crystal Palace, a soccer team that plays in the Premier League or First Division of England and has a capacity of 26,309 spectators.
The largest attendance at the stadium was in 1979, when almost 51 000 people attended the match between Crystal Palace and Burnley, which Crystal Palace won 2 - 0 to become champions of the Football League Second Division.
Getting the away result
The Blues team has managed to stay at the top of the table despite having suffered the departure of his coach, Thomas Tuchel, at the moment the Chelsea team remains in 7th place overall after having played a total of 6 games where they got 3 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats resulting in a total of 10 units, also, they have 8 goals for and 9 against, leaving the difference in -1 goal difference. In their last match, Chelsea beat West Ham at home in yet another London derby for the blues by a score of 2-1.
To be respected at home
The Crystal Palace team will seek to be victorious at home and accompanied by their people, so far they have not had the best start of the campaign as they have had to suffer with the start of the Premier League, they are currently in 16th place in the general table, They have played 6 games, which have resulted in 1 win, 2 draws and 3 defeats, leaving them with a total of 6 points out of 18, also, in the statistics they average a total of 7 goals for and 9 against, leaving them with a -2 goal difference. In the previous match, the Eagles drew 0-0 in a very even match against Newcastle United.
Premier League kicks off
The 2022-23 season kicked off in England, bringing back the best league in the world with it. All clubs, along with 3 new guests, will be looking to achieve great feats throughout this season that will be involved in a modified calendar due to the FIFA World Cup in November. Likewise, the teams will fight for the qualifying places for European tournaments and to be present in the big six of the Premier League, however, the real objective is one; to be crowned as the new champions of England. On this date, Crystal Palace will receive Chelsea at home, the eagles team is in need of victories to get back on track, however, the blues will seek to return to the Big Six of the Premier League and get three important points, in addition, they have a greater margin for error since they have a pending game so the confidence is greater in the London team.
Kick-off time
The Crystal Palace vs Chelsea match will be played at Selhurts Park, in Croydon, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.