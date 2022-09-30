Cologne vs Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Cologne vs Borussia Dortmund match live?
What time is Cologne vs Borussia Dortmund match for Bundesliga?
This is the start time of the game Cologne vs Borussia Dortmund of 1th October 2022in several countries:
Argentina 10:30 am: Star+
Bolivia 9:30 am: Star+
Brazil 10:30 am: Onefootball
Chile 9:30 am: Star+
Colombia 8:30 am: Star+
Ecuador 8:30 am: Star+
USA 9:30 pm ET: ESPN+
Spain 3:30 pm: #Vamos
Paraguay 9:30 am: Star+
Peru 8:30 am: Star+
Uruguay 10:30 am: Star+
Venezuela 9:30 am: Star+
Speak up, Terzic!
"Steffen Baumgart has stabilized the team. He always manages to make the players better and inspire great confidence. This is their greatest strength. They are very courageous and take great risks. They are dangerous from set pieces and have a lot of possession. It will be a difficult task. I'm sure we'll put in a good showing as well. And then we have a great chance to win the game."
Probable lineup for Borussia Dortmund
Meyer; Wolf, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Özcan; Adeyemi, Brandt, Malen; Modeste.
Stimmung? Bestens! ☺️ pic.twitter.com/a0KtN49eh7 — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) September 29, 2022
Dortmund's Situation
Edin Terzic also has a list of absentees for the match. The already known Haller, who is recovering from a testicular tumor, goalkeeper Kobel, with muscular problems, as well as Reyna, midfielders Dahoud, shoulder and Reus, ankle, and defender Morey, with a knee injury.
Speak up, Baumgart!
"We want to move forward and we will attack. We want to defend high and try to get the ball back on the offensive end. We are playing to win, I want to win every game. Dortmund has a high level of individual quality and brought in good players in this summer (transfer) window. Dortmund is consistent, solid. We are facing a top team that doesn't give up many opportunities".
Probable lineup of Cologne
Schwäbe; Schmitz, Kilian, Hübers, Hector; Skhiri, Martel; Ljubicic, Duda, Kainz; Tigges.
Cologne Situation
Steffen Baumgart has an extensive list in the medical department. Strikers Andersson and Dimitris Limnios have knee injuries, defender Chabot and Mathias Olesen both have ankle problems. On the other hand, Mark Uth returned to training during Data Fifa, but is not yet fit to play.
BlackYellow
In second place, Borussia Dortmund have 15 points. The BlackYellow gained three positions by winning last round. Overall, they have won three and lost two of their last five games.
Goats
With only one win in five games, coupled with three draws and one defeat, Cologne dropped to ninth place with 10 points.
Eye on the Game
Cologne vs Borussia Dortmund, live this Saturday (1), at the RheinEnergieStadion, at 9:30 am ET, for the Bundesliga. The match is valid for the 8th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Bundesliga match: Cologne vs Borussia Dortmund Live Updates!
My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!