Hearts vs Rangers: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Scottish Premiership Match
Photo: Disclosure / Hearts

Speak, Orestis Kiomourtzoglou!

It has been very good untilé now," he said.

“I was told that it always rains here, but evené now onlyó it was sunny! It was good to make my debut and a victory and a clean sheet made it even better. Football here é a little different, a little faster, but I felt I did well in my 15 minutes. We got the three points, which was the most important.

“The few weeks I had before I was able to play were  I know all the names now. I'm definitely looking forward to Saturday; my first home game. Already! ; I went to the stadium a few times, but only to visit and never in the field.

“Everyone wants to play against the good teams, and Rangers é one of the best in the league. We're at home, so I think we have a good chance of trying to win the game. They have to come over; no.

“I see the fans screaming for every tackle, every ball won. I'm really looking forward to feeling that for myself on the pitch."

Likely Hearts!

Gordon; Smith, Neilson, Kingsley, Cocharne; Halliday, Davlin, Forrest, Kiomoutzoglou, McKay; Shankland.
How does Hearts arrive?

O Hearts arrives with morale for the confrontation against Rangers. The Edinburgh team won the last two matches against RFS in the Conference League and against Mothrwell in the Scottish Premiership. The club é third place with 13 points, three less than Rangers.
Speak, Ryan Jack!

"Nothing was said to me or my agent," he said. "Right now, for me, é just focus on getting a good run on the team and putting together a good run, playing consistently well, and whatever goes on behind that happens."

"I was injured after the [Scotland] Cup final and missed the Scottish summer camps.

"Summer was not what I wanted and the start of this season was a little slower than I expected, so I was a little late. But I feel totally in shape now. I'm ready and running and I hope I can start showing that in my performances and start having a good run."

"I definitely think there is; much for us to improve," he said. "We've had meetings in the last few weeks between players and staff, and individually as well with some coaches, and make no mistake, there are some. much to improve individually and collectively.

"If we want to get where we want to be at the end of the season, challenging in every competition, we will have to improve and keep improving.

"The standards and requirements of the club are very high, so for us, as players, é It is very important that we focus on trying to meet these demands. We had an international break where we can reflect and reorient ourselves and hopefully, moving forward, we can have a good race. together."

Likely Rangers!

McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, King, Barisic; Lundstram, Jack, Arfield, McCann, Kent; Colak.
How does the Rangers arrive?

The Rangers recovered in the last round of the Premiership after beating Dundee United at home 2-1. The victory broke the negative streak of three straight defeats to Celtic 4-0, Ajax 4-0 and Napoli 3-0. Rangers are second in the competition with 16 points, two less than Celtic, who ended up losing in the last round and gave space for the arrival of the rival.
CLASSIFICATION!

Photo: Publicity/Scottish Premiership
Photo: Publicity/Scottish Premiership
The match will be played at Tynecastle Stadium

The Hearts vs Rangers match will be played at the Tynecastle Stadium with a capacity of 20.099 people.
