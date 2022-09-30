Fulham vs Newcastle United Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Fulham vs Newcastle United Live Score in Premier League 2022
What time is Fulham vs Newcastle United match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Fulham vs Newcastle United of 1th October in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM
Colombia: 10:00 AM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 16:00 PM
Mexico: 09:00 AM
Paraguay: 11:00 AM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM
Watch out for this Fulham player
The Serbian tank Aleksandar Mitrovic, has certainly left a great taste in this Premier League with 6 goals so far, showing that this is his season of consolidation in the highest category of English soccer, after breaking it last year in the Championship with more than 40 goals.
Last XI of Newcastle United
22 Pope, 2 Trippier, 5 Schar, 33 Burn, 13 Targett, 28 Willock, 39 Guimaraes, 7 Joelinton, 24 Almirón, 14 Isak, 21 Fraser.
Last XI of Fulham
17 Leno, 13 Ream, 31 Diop, 4 Adarabioyo, 2 Tete, 26 Palhinha, 6 Reed, 14 Cordova-Reid, 18 Pereira, 20 Willian, 9 Mitrovic.
The problems of the Premier League with the World Cup
The Premier League changed its calendar due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup to be held in November and December, so the last matchday before the tournament will be played a week before the start, while the return will be on Boxing Day on December 26.
Qatar is just around the corner
The World Cup in Qatar is less than two months away and the teams have their last official friendly matches, as they have all agreed to play one week before the tournament in Arab lands.
The 32 teams are preparing and will be looking for the eternal glory of world soccer.
Relegation in the Premier League
The fight to avoid relegation to the second division is very hard fought with 2 members that few expected, as West ham and Leicester were not contemplated to suffer relegation, while the newly promoted Nottingham Forest is finding it hard to return to the highest category of English soccer, despite having spent a lot of money on reinforcements
The fight for the lead is on fire
The Premier League started in the best possible way, as the leader is Arsenal with 18 points, followed by Manchester City and Tottenham with 17 points.
Behind them are Manchester United and the surprising Brighton with 13 points, who, unfortunately for them, lost their coach Potter to Chelsea.
Newcastle for a victory
The Newcastle team started the Premier League in a good way, however they have only won 1 victory in 7 games played and 5 draws, so they must look for a victory against a rival in the fight against relegation.
United has one of the most ambitious projects since it was sold, so we will see over the years its growth and if it manages to be in the elite of English soccer.
Fulham to show their good level
Fulham is undoubtedly one of the most pleasant revelations of this year, as they are in the sixth position with 11 points and it seems that it will be the year where they manage to keep the category.
The London team invested wisely and it seems that their reinforcements will be enough to get the necessary points and not return to the Championship.
The FIFA date before the World Cup ends and the leagues return
After the last FIFA date of the year, now all the leagues are back to continue their activity and will not stop again until the World Cup in Qatar.
The Premier League returns with its great fight for the first place between Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City.
