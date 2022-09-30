ADVERTISEMENT
Speak up, Ange Postecoglou!
Tune in here Celtic vs Motherwell live score
Speak up, Matt O'Riley!
“I don't think we ever look too far ahead or too far back, so I wouldn't say our mindset is; going for a longer term.''
''Full focus is now at Motherwell tomorrow; and we'll worry about the other games after that.''
“I expect a different game every time we play a team, to be honest. It was proved a few weeks ago when we lost that there are no easy games, so let's prepare for it like we always do and let's try to impact the game as we do with our style and how we want to play, and if If we do that, we have every chance of performing well," he said.
“I expect a different game every time “Every player wants to play every game if they can,” said O'Riley, “but we have a lot of football coming up, so I don't think anyone has a chance to play. m vá play every minute.''
“Only in terms of superior performance, youê need everyone to participate when youê have so many games in a short amount of time. Naturally, I'd like to play as much as I can, but I know that if you're not playing, é for the benefit of the team.''
“Já we talked about the intensity of the program. Há a game practically every three days, so é aí that squad size comes into play and rotation will definitely be necessary, because the way we play requires intense running, high intensity running, to perform at the highest level that we can as a team, we're going to have to use everybody like we always do.”
Likely Celtic!
How does Celtic arrive?
Speak up, Stevie Hammell!
“He had a frustrating period with injuries that limited his time with the first team since the summer.''
“However, now that he has returned to training, we want to ensure that he is able to continue playing regular matches with the ultimate goal of joining our first team.”
“We evaluate each game in the same way whether we win or lose and youê tries to learn from every football game we play.''
“Só just because we were winning games doesn't mean we missed the fact that we still have areas to improve.
“The last game was disappointing, not only for the result but also for the performance, and we have analyzed how we would do with any other game and we have given feedback to the players, and we are preparing for the game of tomorrow; now.''
“We are preparing for these 13 games untilé at the break. We've been planning this for a long time. some time and the process for us é just see after each game how people are traveling physically and mentally and making decisions from there.''
“Each decision we make will be about any team we feel we will have; the best performance, so if that means making multiple changes, we will.
“We understand why we didn't perform well on the day against St Mirren and we give feedback to the players and move on because nothing that comes out of a result changes my approach and what we want to achieve as a team .''
'How we progress as a football team is not; according to the results only, because if youê doing so, you end up jumping in the shadows, because the results sometimes mask true progress.''
“Although we have been a very good team, especially over the last 12 months in terms of progress, we have no illusions that we are nowhere near the team we want to be.' '
“Along the way, we still have areas to improve, but this group of players has made huge leaps in their own development in the "last period.''
“Thaté encouraging for us that, regardless of the outcome of a game, they are coming back here and wanting to be better.”
"It was ógreat to be there; and há a genuine emotion and enthusiasm for my own connection and the football club in general."
“Há a great enthusiasm and isá being a great time of year. In a country like Australia, where there are many sports, people's attention can be divided.'' ;
“By the time we're heading there, most of the other great winter sports will already be there. ended, the World Cup is á à door, then attention will be on in football and with us there, it will be a good time.''
“I have a fair understanding that people are following the journey and are very proud of the progress the club is making; doing and feel an attachment because of it”, he concluded.