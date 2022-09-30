West Ham vs Wolves: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is West Ham vs Wolverhampton match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game West Ham vs Wolverhampton of 1th October in several countries:
Argentina: 13:30 PM
Bolivia: 12:30 PM
Brazil: 13:30 PM
Chile: 12:30 PM
Colombia: 12:30 PM
Ecuador: 12:30 PM
USA (ET): 12:30 PM
Spain: 18:30 PM
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Paraguay: 13:30 PM
Peru: 12:30 PM
Uruguay: 13:30 PM
Watch out for this Wolverhampton player
Daniel Podence has had to switch positions due to various injuries up front for Wolves, as Jimenez is unavailable and neither is Sasa Kalajdzic.
Watch out for this West Ham player
Lucas Paqueta arrived from Lyon to be the new Brazilian engine of the London side, making him the big bet this season of the team led by David Moyes.
Last XI of Wolverhampton
1 Jose Sá, 19 Castro, 4 Collins, 23 Kilman, 3 Ait Nouri, 22 Matheus Luiz, 8 Neves, 28 Moutinho, 7 Pedro Neto, 10 Daniel Podence, 17 Guedes.
Last XI of West Ham
1 Fabianski, 3 Cresswell, 24 Kehrer, 4 Zouma, 5 Coufal, 41 Rice, 28 Soucek, 8 Pablo Fornals, 11 Lucas Paquetá, 20 Bowen, 9 Antonio.
The problems of the Premier League with the World Cup
The Premier League changed its calendar due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup to be held in November and December, so the last matchday before the tournament will be played a week before the start, while the return will be on Boxing Day on December 26
Qatar is just around the corner
The World Cup in Qatar is less than two months away and the teams have their last official friendly matches, as they have all agreed to play one week before the tournament in Arab lands.
The 32 teams are preparing and will be looking for the eternal glory of world soccer.
Relegation in the Premier League
The fight to avoid relegation to the second division is very hard fought with 2 members that few expected, as West ham and Leicester were not contemplated to suffer relegation, while the newly promoted Nottingham Forest is finding it hard to return to the highest category of English soccer, despite having spent a lot of money on reinforcements.
The fight for the lead is on fire
The Premier League started in the best possible way, as the leader is Arsenal with 18 points, followed by Manchester City and Tottenham with 17 points.
Behind them are Manchester United and the surprising Brighton with 13 points, who, unfortunately for them, lost their coach Potter to Chelsea.
Wolves to get back on track
Wolves are suffering from something very similar to West Ham, as they have only 1 win but have 3 draws, so they are in 17th position although they have the team to improve.
West Ham for a win
The Hammers have not had the best start to the season as they have only picked up 4 points and suffered 5 defeats, leaving David Moyes on the London managerial hot seat.
The FIFA date before the World Cup ends and the leagues retur
After the last FIFA date of the year, now all the leagues are back to continue their activity and will not stop again until the World Cup in Qatar.
The Premier League returns with its great fight for the first place between Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Premier League: West Ham vs Wolverhampton
My name is Rodrigo Torres and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.