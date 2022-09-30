PSG vs Nice: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch on TV in Ligue 1

ADVERTISEMENT
Possible Nice line-up
For his part, Lucien Favre may line up with the following eleven to face PSG. Schmeichel, Lotomba, Dante, Vito, Bard, Pépé, Thuram-Ulien, Lemina, Diop, Delort and Laborde.
Possible PSG line-up
Galtier may field the following eleven to face Nice. Donnarumma, Pereira, Marquinhos, Ramos, Hakimi, Fabian, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes, Neymar, Messi and Mbappé.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game PSG vs Nice of 1st October 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 17:00 PM,
Bolivia: 17:00 PM.
Brasil: 17:00 PM.
Chile: 16:00 PM.
Colombia: 15:00 AM.
Ecuador: 15:00 AM.
USA (ET): 15:00 AM.
Spain: 21:00 PM,
Mexico: 14:00 AM.
Paraguay: 17:00 PM.
Peru: 17:00 PM.
Uruguay: 17:00 PM.
Venezuela: 16:00 AM.
Where to watch
The match between PSG vs Nice can be seen on the Ligue 1 channel. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between the two
These teams have met 77 times. PSG have won more matches than their opponents. Galtier's side have won 33 times, while Nice have won 22 times. In 22 other matches, they have drawn against each other.
Nice's ranking
Nice have eight points, which puts them in thirteenth place. Favre's team has two wins, two draws and four defeats. Away, they have two wins, against Lille and Ajaccio, a draw against Toulouse and a defeat against Clermont.
PSG standings
PSG can move into first place if they beat Nice tomorrow. Galtier's team is in second place, with a game in hand, on 22 points. Ligue 1 leaders Olympique de Marseille have 23 points. The Parisians remain undefeated, having won seven times and drawn just once. At home, they have taken seven points out of a possible nine, having drawn at their stadium against Monaco.
Nice's last match
Favre's side lost at home to Angers. The match had everything. Todibo, in the first minute of the match, was sent off with a straight red card. This dismissal was a key factor in the outcome of the match. Bentaleb scored the only goal of the match before the break, in the 43rd minute. In the second half, both teams were reduced to ten men, as Boufal was also sent off for a double yellow card. In the end, the result of the match was 0-1 in favor of the visitors.
PSG's last match
PSG won their previous match against Olympique Lyon. The match ended in a 1-0 win for the visitors. Galtier's side took all three points from Lyon, who had not dropped a point at their stadium. The Parisians' goal came early. Messi put PSG ahead in the 5th minute of the match. After many chances, the second goal was to come from Ramos, but the referee signaled offside and the goal was disallowed. In the end, the match ended with a 1-0 win for the visitors.
Welcome to the online broadcast of PSG vs Nice this Saturday, October 1 at 21.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to matchday 9 of the Ligue 1. Follow the online broadcast and all the information of both teams on VAVEL.