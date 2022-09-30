Monaco vs Nantes: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Ligue 1 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Monaco vs Nantes Live Score in Ligue 1 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Monaco vs Nantes match for the Ligue 1 2022 on VAVEL US.
What time is Monaco vs Nantes match for Ligue 1 2022?
This is the start time of the game Monaco vs Nantes of October 2nd in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 11:00 AM on ESPN and ESPN +
Spain: 5:00 PM
Mexico: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Last games Monaco vs Nantes
Monaco has had the upper hand in the last five matches they have faced each other with two wins and three draws, highlighting that those draws have been back-to-back.
Nantes 2-2 AS Monaco, Coupe de France 2022
Nantes 0-0 AS Monaco, 2022
AS Monaco 1-1 Nantes, 2021
Nantes 1-2 AS Monaco, 2021
AS Monaco 2-1 Nantes, 2021
Key Player Nantes
Goalkeeper Alban Lafont should come out on the right foot under the three posts on an afternoon where he is expected to have a lot of work to do and his intervention will be key to keeping the game tight most of the time.
Key player Monaco
Wissam Ben Yedder, one of Monaco's most talented goal scorers, will need to have constant contact with the ball for Monaco to have a better chance of winning at home.
Last lineup Nantes
1 Alban Lafont, 3 Andrei Girotto, 4 Nicolas Pallois, 21 Jean-Charles Castelletto, 5 Pedro Chirivella, 8 Samuel Moutoussamy, 29 Quentin Merlin, 12 Dennis Appiah, 31 Mostafa Mohamed, 27 Moses Simon, 10 Ludovic Blas.
Last lineup Monaco
16 Alexander Nübel, 5 Benoit Badiashile, 6 Axel Disasi, 12 Caio Henrique, 26 Ruben Aguilar, 15 Eliot Matazo, 19 Youssouf Fofana, 17 Aleksandr Golovin, 21 Maghnes Akliouche, 10 Wissam Ben Yedder, 36 Breel Embolo
Nantes: in desperate need of a win
With only one win in the first 8 games, this explains why Nantes is at the bottom of the table and needs to turn the page and give a blow of authority on the table, where they will have to make a special emphasis on the defensive sector as they have conceded 11 goals.
Monaco: to get closer to the leaders
With three wins in a row, Monaco has awakened in the championship and needs to keep on this line to get closer to the first four places, highlighting that on paper they have a game on paper to be able to get the three points at home.
The Kick-off
The Monaco vs Nantes match will be played at the Luis II Stadium, in Monaco, Monaco. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:00 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Ligue 1 2022: Monaco vs Nantes!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.