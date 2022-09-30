Atalanta vs Fiorentina: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Serie A 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Atalanta vs Fiorentina Live Score in Serie A 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atalanta vs Fiorentina match for the Serie A 2022 on VAVEL US.
What time is Atalanta vs Fiorentina match for Serie A 2022?
This is the start time of the game Atalanta vs Fiorentina of October 2nd in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 12:00 PM on ESPN and ESPN +
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Last games Atalanta vs Fiorentina
A very close record in the last five matches where Fiorentina has a favorable balance thanks to three wins (all of them in a row) in exchange for two losses.
Fiorentina 1-0 Atalanta, 2022
Atalanta 2-3 Fiorentina, Coppa Italia 2022
Atalanta 1-2 Fiorentina, 2021
Fiorentina 2-3 Atalanta, 2021
Atalanta 3-0 Fiorentina, 2021
Key Player Fiorentina
Fiorentina have also had a good start in the defensive zone conceding only 6 goals in 7 games and this is largely thanks to what Pietro Terracciano has done, who has pulled out some important balls under the three posts.
Key player Atalanta
He has been the name of balance in the midfield, but also Giorgio Scalvini has a good shot from medium distance, as he showed in the most recent clash against Roma, who, with his goal, left the Stadio Olimpico in Rome with the full booty.
Last lineup Fiorentina
1 Pietro Terracciano, 16 Luca Ranieri, 28 Lucas Martinez Quarta, 3 Cristiano Biraghi, 23 Lorenzo Venuti, 72 Antonin Barak, 38 Rolando Mandragora, 34 Sofyan Amrabat, 99 Cristian Kouame, 33 Riccardo Sottil, 11 Jonathan Ikoné.
Last lineup Atalanta
1 Juan Musso, 28 Merih Demiral, 15 Marten de Roon, 2 Rafael Tolói, 7 Teun Koopmeiners, 42 Giorgio Scalvini, 3 Joakim Maehle, 33 Hans Hateboer, 17 Rasmus Höjlund, 13 Éderson, 88 Mario Pasalic.
Fiorentina: improving their finishing
On several occasions Fiorentina has had the chance to get a better result, but the offensive machine has not been on their side and they have just 7 goals in 7 games and will face the overall runner-up, so they have to show what they are made of.
Atalanta: Remain undefeated
Atalanta along with Napoli are the only clubs that so far have not known defeat and will seek to continue with this condition at home after they have achieved five wins and two draws and have only conceded three goals.
The Kick-off
The Atalanta vs Fiorentina match will be played at the Gewiss Stadium, in Atalanta, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Serie A 2022: Atalanta vs Fiorentina!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.