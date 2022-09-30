Atalanta vs Fiorentina: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Serie A 2022
2:32 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Atalanta vs Fiorentina Live Score in Serie A 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atalanta vs Fiorentina match for the Serie A 2022 on VAVEL US.
2:27 PMan hour ago

What time is Atalanta vs Fiorentina match for Serie A 2022?

This is the start time of the game Atalanta vs Fiorentina of October 2nd in several countries:

Argentina: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Chile: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 12:00 PM on ESPN and ESPN +

Spain: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Paraguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

2:22 PMan hour ago

Last games Atalanta vs Fiorentina

A very close record in the last five matches where Fiorentina has a favorable balance thanks to three wins (all of them in a row) in exchange for two losses.

Fiorentina 1-0 Atalanta, 2022

Atalanta 2-3 Fiorentina, Coppa Italia 2022

Atalanta 1-2 Fiorentina, 2021

Fiorentina 2-3 Atalanta, 2021

Atalanta 3-0 Fiorentina, 2021

2:17 PMan hour ago

Key Player Fiorentina

Fiorentina have also had a good start in the defensive zone conceding only 6 goals in 7 games and this is largely thanks to what Pietro Terracciano has done, who has pulled out some important balls under the three posts.
2:12 PMan hour ago

Key player Atalanta

He has been the name of balance in the midfield, but also Giorgio Scalvini has a good shot from medium distance, as he showed in the most recent clash against Roma, who, with his goal, left the Stadio Olimpico in Rome with the full booty.
2:07 PMan hour ago

Last lineup Fiorentina

1 Pietro Terracciano, 16 Luca Ranieri, 28 Lucas Martinez Quarta, 3 Cristiano Biraghi, 23 Lorenzo Venuti, 72 Antonin Barak, 38 Rolando Mandragora, 34 Sofyan Amrabat, 99 Cristian Kouame, 33 Riccardo Sottil, 11 Jonathan Ikoné.
2:02 PMan hour ago

Last lineup Atalanta

1 Juan Musso, 28 Merih Demiral, 15 Marten de Roon, 2 Rafael Tolói, 7 Teun Koopmeiners, 42 Giorgio Scalvini, 3 Joakim Maehle, 33 Hans Hateboer, 17 Rasmus Höjlund, 13 Éderson, 88 Mario Pasalic.
1:57 PM2 hours ago

Fiorentina: improving their finishing

On several occasions Fiorentina has had the chance to get a better result, but the offensive machine has not been on their side and they have just 7 goals in 7 games and will face the overall runner-up, so they have to show what they are made of.
1:52 PM2 hours ago

Atalanta: Remain undefeated

Atalanta along with Napoli are the only clubs that so far have not known defeat and will seek to continue with this condition at home after they have achieved five wins and two draws and have only conceded three goals.
1:47 PM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Atalanta vs Fiorentina match will be played at the Gewiss Stadium, in Atalanta, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 pm ET.
1:42 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Serie A 2022: Atalanta vs Fiorentina!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
