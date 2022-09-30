Portland Timbers vs LAFC: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in MLS 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Portland Timbers vs LAFC Live Score in MLS 2022
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Portland Timbers vs LAFC match for the MLS 2022.
What time is Portland Timbers vs LAFC match for MLS 2022?
This is the start time of the game Portland Timbers vs LAFC of October 2nd in several countries:
Argentina: 4:10 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 3:10 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 4:10 PM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 4:10 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 2:10 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 2:10 PM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 3:10 PM on ESPN and Star +
Spain: 9:10 PM
Mexico: 2:10 PM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 4:10 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 2:10 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 4:10 PM on ESPN and Star +
Last games Portland Timbers vs LAFC
Portland has dominated the last five games, winning three games with one draw and one loss, although the most recent meeting between the two sides was in the Copa tournament, with LAFC winning the match.
Los Angeles FC 2-0 Portland Timbers, US Cup 2022
Los Angeles FC 1-1 Portland Timbers, MLS 2021
Los Angeles FC 1-2 Portland Timbers, MLS 2021
Portland Timbers 2-1 Los Angeles FC, MLS 2021
Los Angeles FC 1-1 Portland Timbers, MLS 2020
Key Player LAFC
Mexico's Carlos Vela is having a great season and in the last game he shouldered the team offensively, as he has usually done this season, and scored a brace in a 3-1 win over the Houston Dynamo.
Key player Portland Timbers
The explosiveness on the flanks and depth belongs to Yimmi Chará, an old acquaintance of Mexican soccer who, since his arrival in MLS, has paid good dividends and has contributed with some goals for Portland.
Last lineup LAFC
16 Maxime Crépeau, 14 Giorgio Chiellini, 4 Eddie Segura, 12 Diego Palacios, 24 Ryan Hollingshead, 6 Ilie Sánchez¸20 José Cifuentes, 23 Kellyn Acosta, 9 Cristian Arango, 99 Denis Bouanga, 10 Carlos Vela.
Last lineup Portland Timbers
31 Aljaz Ivacic, 13 Dario Zuparic, 25 Bill Tuiloma, 33 Larrys Mabiala, 21 Diego Chará, 19 Eryk Williamson, 5 Claudio Bravo, 27 Dairon Asprilla, 23 Yimmi Chará, 10 Sebastián Blanco, 30 Santiago Moreno.
LAFC: arriving in style
Although they had a certain drop in play in recent weeks, LAFC had a great season and secured first place in the same conference, so they will rest the first week of the postseason, but will still look to not lose pace heading into the final weeks of the campaign.
Portland Timbers: securing Playoffs
The Portland Timbers will play a more than key game, because they are sixth in the MLS Western Conference with 46 points and with a victory they would almost be tying their place in the next round, emphasizing that they have only had 8 defeats, but have drawn on 13 occasions.
The Kick-off
The Portland Timbers vs LAFC match will be played at the Providence Park Stadium, in Portland, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:10 pm ET.
