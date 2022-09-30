Arsenal vs Tottenham: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Premier League
Arsenal vs Tottenham Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Arsenal vs Tottenham match.
How to watch Arsenal x Tottenham Live

If you want to watch the game Arsenal x Tottenham live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and UNIVERSO, USA Network, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Arsenal x Tottenham match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Arsenal vs Tottenham of 1st October 2022

Referee

Anthony Taylor will referee the match, with Gary Beswick and Lee Betts as assistants, and Jarred Gillett in charge of VAR.
Probable Tottenham

The probable Tottenham team for the match is: Lloris, Romero, Dier and Lenglet; Perisic, Bentancur, Hojbjerg and Sessegnon; Richarlison, Son and Kane.
Probable Arsenal

The probable Arsenal team to take the field is: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel Magellan and Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey, Saka, Odegaard and Martinelli; Gabriel Jesus.
Injuries

Mikel Arteta will be unable to use Elneny, Smith-Rowe and Cedric, all injured, just as Antonio Conte will be without Ben Davies, Kulusevski and Lucas Moura, also injured.
Premier League

Arsenal lead the competition with 18 points, one above Manchester City and Tottenham, the latter being up by four points from Brighton, five from Manchester United and six from Fulham.
Last Matches: Tottenham

Tottenham in turn comes from a defeat and a win in the last games. The defeat was on the 13th, to Sporting, by 2-0, with João Fernandes and Arthur Gomes in the Champions League. After that, on Saturday (17), the victory came 6-2 over Leicester, with Tielemans opening the scoring, Kane equalizing, Dier turning and Maddison equalizing again, all in the first half. Then in the second Son came on after Bentancur's goal, scoring a hat-trick to complete the rout.
Last Matches: Arsenal

Arsenal come into the match on the back of two wins in their last few games. The first was in the Europa League, away from home, on the 8th, when they beat Zurich 2-1, with Marquinhos opening the scoring, Kryeziu equalizing and Nketiah scoring the winning goal in the end. After that, on Sunday (18), the victory was 3-0 over Brentford, with goals from Saliba, Gabriel Jesus, and Fábio Vieira.
