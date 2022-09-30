Arsenal vs Tottenham: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Arsenal vs TottenhamLive Score
How to watch Arsenal x Tottenham Live in TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and UNIVERSO, USA Network, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo app.
What time is Arsenal x Tottenham match for Premier League?
Argentina: 8:30AM in Star+, ESPN Argentina
Bolivia: 7:30AM in Star+
Brazil: 8:30AM in Star+
Chile: 7:30AM in Star+, ESPN Chile
Colombia: 6:30AM in Star+, ESPN
Ecuador: 6:30AM in Star+, ESPN
USA (ET): 7:30AM in UNIVERSO, USA Network, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
Spain: 11:30M in DAZN 1, DAZNB, Movistar+
Mexico: 6:30AM in Paramount+
Paraguay: 8:30AM in Star+
Peru: 6:30AM in Star+
Uruguay: 8:30AM in Star+
Venezuela: 7:30AM in Star+, ESPN
Referee
Probable Tottenham
Probable Arsenal
Injuries
Premier League
Last Matches: Tottenham
Last Matches: Arsenal
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Premier League match: Arsenal vs Tottenham Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.