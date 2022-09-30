Cambuur vs PSV: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Eredivisie

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Cambuur vs PSV Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Cambuur vs PSV live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ESPN+ app.
What time is Cambuur vs PSV match for Eredivisie?
This is the start time of the game Cambuur vs PSV of 1st October 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 18:00 PM in Star+
Bolivia: 17:00 PM in Star+
Brazil: 18:00 PM in Star+
Chile: 17:00 PM in Star+
Colombia: 16:00 PM in Star+
Ecuador: 16:00 PM in Star+
USA (ET): 17:00 PM in ESPN+
Mexico: 16:00 PM in Star+, ESPN3 Mexico
Paraguay: 18:00 PM in Star+
Peru: 16:00 PM in Star+
Uruguay: 18:00 PM in Star+
Venezuela: 17:00 PM in Star+
Referee
Pol Van Boekel will referee the match at the Cambuur Stadion.
Probable PSV
The probable PSV team for the match is: Benitez, Mwene, Teze, Obispo, and Max; Veerman, Til, and Sangare; Salibari, Gakpo, and Simons.
Probable Cambuur
The probable Cambuur team for the match is: Virginia, Wermeskerken, Tol, Smand, and Sambissa; Breij, Paulissen, and Van Kaam; Balk, Uldrikis, and Van der Water.
Injuries
PSV will be without the injured Luuk de Jong, Van Ginkel, Boscahli and Madueke. Cambuur will be without the injured Gullit, as well as the suspended Hoedemakers and Bangura.
Eredivisie
PSV leads the competition with 18 points, tied with Ajax, one above AZ and two below Feyenoord, while Cambuur is in the relegation zone, in 17th place with four points, tied with Emmen and Fortuna Sittard, and one below Vitesse and Volendam.
Last Matches: PSV
PSV in turn comes from two wins. The first, 1-0, was over RKC, with a goal from Gakpo on the 11th. After that, on Sunday (18), the victory was 4-3 over Feyenoord, with goals from Braithwaite, Gakpo, Til and Obispo, while Idrissi, Danilo and Kokçu scored for Feyenoord.
Last Matches: Cambuur
Cambuur come in poorly for the match, having been defeated 1-0 at home to Groningen, with a goal by Suslov, on the 11th, and being thrashed by RKC away on Saturday (17th) by 5-1, with Jacobs opening the scoring, Kramer seeking the equalizer and Tol (against), Bakkali, Bel Hassani and Kramer again building on the comeback.
