Cambuur vs PSV: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Eredivisie
Tune in here Cambuur vs PSV Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cambuur vs PSV match.
How to watch Cambuur vs PSV Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Cambuur vs PSV live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ESPN+ app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Cambuur vs PSV match for Eredivisie?

This is the start time of the game Cambuur vs PSV of 1st October 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 18:00 PM in Star+
Bolivia: 17:00 PM in Star+
Brazil: 18:00 PM in Star+
Chile: 17:00 PM in Star+
Colombia: 16:00 PM in Star+
Ecuador: 16:00 PM in Star+
USA (ET): 17:00 PM in ESPN+
Mexico: 16:00 PM in Star+, ESPN3 Mexico
Paraguay: 18:00 PM in Star+
Peru: 16:00 PM in Star+
Uruguay: 18:00 PM in Star+
Venezuela: 17:00 PM in Star+

Referee

Pol Van Boekel will referee the match at the Cambuur Stadion.
Probable PSV

The probable PSV team for the match is: Benitez, Mwene, Teze, Obispo, and Max; Veerman, Til, and Sangare; Salibari, Gakpo, and Simons.
Probable Cambuur

The probable Cambuur team for the match is: Virginia, Wermeskerken, Tol, Smand, and Sambissa; Breij, Paulissen, and Van Kaam; Balk, Uldrikis, and Van der Water.
Injuries

PSV will be without the injured Luuk de Jong, Van Ginkel, Boscahli and Madueke. Cambuur will be without the injured Gullit, as well as the suspended Hoedemakers and Bangura.
Eredivisie

PSV leads the competition with 18 points, tied with Ajax, one above AZ and two below Feyenoord, while Cambuur is in the relegation zone, in 17th place with four points, tied with Emmen and Fortuna Sittard, and one below Vitesse and Volendam.
Last Matches: PSV

PSV in turn comes from two wins. The first, 1-0, was over RKC, with a goal from Gakpo on the 11th. After that, on Sunday (18), the victory was 4-3 over Feyenoord, with goals from Braithwaite, Gakpo, Til and Obispo, while Idrissi, Danilo and Kokçu scored for Feyenoord.
Last Matches: Cambuur

Cambuur come in poorly for the match, having been defeated 1-0 at home to Groningen, with a goal by Suslov, on the 11th, and being thrashed by RKC away on Saturday (17th) by 5-1, with Jacobs opening the scoring, Kramer seeking the equalizer and Tol (against), Bakkali, Bel Hassani and Kramer again building on the comeback.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Eredivisie match: Cambuur vs PSV Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

