Vitória vs Benfica: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Primeira Liga

How to watch Vitória vs Benfica Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Vitória vs Benfica live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and GolTV, GolTV Español, RTPi app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Vitória vs Benfica match for Primeira Liga?

This is the start time of the game Vitória vs Benfica of 1st October 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:30PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Bolivia: 3:30PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Brazil: 4:30PM in ESPN2, Star+
Chile: 3:30PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Colombia: 2:30PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Ecuador: 2:30PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
USA (ET): 3:30PM in RTPi, GOLTV, GolTV Español
Spain: 21:00 PM in RTPi
Mexico: 2:30PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Paraguay: 4:30PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Peru: 2:30PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Uruguay: 4:30PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Venezuela: 3:30PM in GolTV Latinoamerica

Referee

Rui Costa will be the match referee, with João Bessa Silva and Carlos Martins as assistants. Luís Ferreira will be in charge of VAR.
Probable Benfica

Benfica's probable line-up for the match is: Vlachodimos, Bah, Silva, Otamendi, and Grimaldo; Enzo Fernández, Aursenes, David Neres, João Mário, and Rafa Silva; Gonçalo Ramos.
Probable Vitória

The likely Vitoria team for the match is: Varela, Amaro, Villanueva, and Bamba; Carlos, André, Silva, and Sá; Lameiras, Silva, and Luz.
Injuries

Vitória will not be able to use the injured Miguel Maga, Bruno Gaspar and Jorge Fernandes. Benfica cannot use Tomas Tavares, João Victor, Lucas Veríssimo and Felipe Morato, all injured.
Primeira Liga

Benfica leads the competition with 21 points, followed by Braga and Porto, both with 19 points. Vitória is in ninth position with 10 points, one below Estoril, one above Gil Vicente and two above Chaves and Arouca.
Last Matches: Benfica

Benfica in turn comes from two wins, where, on the 14th, beat Juventus in the Champions League by 2-1, with Milik opening the scoring, João Mário equalizing and David Neres turning. And on Sunday (18), the victory was over Marítimo, 5-0, with goals by Rafa Silva, Gonçalo Ramos (2), David Neres and Draxler.
Last Matches: Vitória

Vitória comes into the game on the back of a win and a draw in their last few games. The victory came on the ninth, by 1-0, over Santa Clara, with Anderson scoring the match goal. The tie was with Arouca, on Sunday (18), 2-2, with Bukia and Quaresma scoring for Arouca, while Anderson and Lameiras scored for Vitoria.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Primeira Liga match: Vitória vs Benfica Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

