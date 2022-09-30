Vitória vs Benfica: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Primeira Liga

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Vitória vs BenficaLive Score
How to watch Vitória vs Benfica Live in TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and GolTV, GolTV Español, RTPi app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Vitória vs Benfica match for Primeira Liga?
Argentina: 4:30PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Bolivia: 3:30PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Brazil: 4:30PM in ESPN2, Star+
Chile: 3:30PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Colombia: 2:30PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Ecuador: 2:30PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
USA (ET): 3:30PM in RTPi, GOLTV, GolTV Español
Spain: 21:00 PM in RTPi
Mexico: 2:30PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Paraguay: 4:30PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Peru: 2:30PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Uruguay: 4:30PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Venezuela: 3:30PM in GolTV Latinoamerica
Referee
Probable Benfica
Probable Vitória
Injuries
Primeira Liga
Last Matches: Benfica
Last Matches: Vitória
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Primeira Liga match: Vitória vs Benfica Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.