Liverpool vs Brighton Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League

Watch out for this Brighton player
Alexis Mac Allister, 23-year-old Argentine midfielder, has five seasons with the team and it seems that the 22/23 will be one of his best seasons, in only six appearances the player has scored on four occasions, being the top scorer this season, if the team continues with the good inertia of the team, no doubt they will be able to stay in the top positions for a long time.
Watch out for this Liverpool player
Mohamed Salah, an experienced player from Egypt, has stood out since his first season at Liverpool for being a reference to the attack scored on many occasions, the player season after season has had a great participation, even breaking his records, last season was the top net breaker of the Premier League and in him are the hopes of Liverpool to return to the whore of the table.
Latest Brighton lineup
Sanchez, Veltamn, Dunk, Webster, March, Grob, Mac Allsiter, Caicedo, Trossard, Mwepu, Welbeck.
Latest Liverpool lineup
Alisson, Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Tsimikas, Elliot, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Diaz.
Background
Brighton 0-2 Liverpool
Liverpool 2-2 Brighton
Liverpool 0-1 Brighton
Brighton 1-1 Liverpool
Brighton 1-3 Liverpool
Arbitration quartet
Central: Andy Madley. Assistants: Derek Eaton, Steve Meredith. Fourth Official: Tony Harrington.
Brighton with uncertainty
Brighton was having a great season with Graham Potter leading from the bench, the team scored 13 points, in six games played, the team beat Manchester United, West Ham, Leeds and Leicester City, the soccer played in those games was wonderful, but did not count on Chelsea was having a bad start so they opted to replace the coach, Graham Potter was chosen to lead the Blues having to stop the clause of 20 million Euros, Brighton has not played again since the departure of the coach and now under the direction of Roberto Zerbi, will begin a difficult test against Liverpool, although the tactical work is fundamental, they were the players responsible for achieving those victories so if they maintain the level, the team will continue to reap good points and above all will remain at the top of the table.
Moment of awakening for Liverpool
Liverpool is looking to return to its best form after the bad start of the season they are having, although they only have one defeat against Manchester United, Klopp's team has only won twice this season and three draws, for the aspirations of the team is a very low sum, since the leader Arsenal is nine points ahead, after this break of selections there will be no more suspensions until the World Cup, Liverpool needs to improve in all its lines and especially in the defense, which had become a wall and in recent games has been vulnerable, the quality of the team is still very good despite the departure of Mane, from this game against Brighton, the Reds must present something different on the field or the title will be slipping away very soon.
Crucial duel to climb positions
Liverpool vs Brighton have had a very different start to what they had presented in previous seasons, Liverpool have already left valuable points on the way, while Brighton presented themselves as a tough team and has slipped into the top places, with only six games played the race is still long; however, Klopp's team needs to react and Brighton try to stay after the change of coach.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Liverpool vs Brighton live stream, corresponding to the Premier League matchday 9. The match will take place at Anfield at 10:00 AM ET.