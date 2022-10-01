Mallorca vs Barcelona: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Barcelona player
Robert Lewandowski, 24-year-old Polish center forward, arrived this summer at Barcelona, in what was a very controversial signing due to the age of the player, the attacker broke all records at Bayern and arrived at Barcelona to continue scoring now in LaLiga, in six games played he has already scored eight goals and at the moment leads the scoring table, no doubt the player has met the expectations, also with the style of play can certainly break all the records he sets for himself.
Watch out for this player from Mallorca
Vedat Muriqi, 28-year-old center forward, joined the team from Lazio this season, his stay in the team so far has been formidable, because in six games he has already scored three times, the team expects a lot from him, because his goals will help the team to forget about relegation soon, so the opponent must be careful with the player.
Latest Barcelona lineup
Ter Stegen, Kounde, Araujo, Garcia, Balde, Kessie, De Jong, Gonzalez, Dembele, Lewandowski, Depay.
Latest Mallorca lineup
Rajkovic, Maffeo, Valjent, Raillo, Copete, Jaume, Sanchez, Battaglia, Rodriguez, Lee, Muriqui.
Background
Mallorca 2-1 Barcelona
Mallorca 1-0 Barcelona
Mallorca 4-0 Barcelona
Mallorca 5-2 Barcelona
Mallorca 5-0 Barcelona
Barcelona with absentees after the FIFA break
Barcelona led by Xavi started with a draw this season, but as the days went by and the reinforcements were incorporated, the team became very strong with an offensive style, the team already has five consecutive wins in the league, in the Champions League they lost 0-2 against Bayern in a match where they could not take advantage of the goal arrivals, in the break of selections Barcelona had several bad news about their players, Araujo, Kounde, De Jong, Depay and Bellerin, being the first to have to undergo surgery, the rest of the players are not known if they will be available for the game, these casualties are important for Xavi's scheme, as Araujo was fundamental for the defense, the only thing left for the team is to know how to make up for the absences and continue with the good pace to try to beat Madrid.
Mallorca seeks to continue at a good level
Mallorca managed to stay in LaLiga for one more season, Aguirre's team had a good closing last season and with that inertia it seems that they started the 2022/23 season, the schedule for Mallorca at the beginning of the season has been intense because in seven matchdays they will face the top four places so far, in those games they have not been able to win any and the most they have obtained is a goalless draw with Athletic, the team has shown throughout the matchdays to be a team that does not hide and tries to take advantage of the opportunities it has, with eight points so far they remain in the mid-table, the objectives of the season in this team should be salvation and not to be fighting at the bottom, something that Aguirre so far is avoiding.
LaLiga resumes after the FIFA break
Mallorca vs Barcelona will be one of the games this Saturday after the break of selections, the level of LaLiga has been very good after six days played, the level of the teams has been optimal and that has allowed the distances in points is not very extensive, Mallorca is giving a good tournament that has allowed it to remain in the mid-table, while Barcelona is pressing the leader delivering good games with goals included, this duel will be one of the most entertaining this week, as it is a team that always seeks victory against one that does not give up.