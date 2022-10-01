Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. 
Where and how to watch Sevilla vs Atlético Madrid live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid can be tuned in from the live streams of the TUDN App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL US is your best option.

What time is Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid matchday 7 in LaLiga?

This is the kickoff time for the Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid match on October 1, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 1:30 p.m.

Bolivia: 12:30 p.m.

Brazil: 1:30 p.m.

Chile: 1:30 p.m.

Colombia: 11:30 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:30 a.m. 

Spain: 18:30 hours

United States: 9:30 a.m. PT and 12:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:30 a.m.

Paraguay: 12:30 p.m.

Peru: 11:30 a.m. 

Uruguay: 1:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 12:30 p.m. 

Atlético Madrid Statements

Diego Simeone spoke before this match: "Actually there is no difficulty. We choose those who have to start and those who have to come in when they have to come in. And what matters is the result".

"We have the option of playing as sweeper and in the middle. We will evaluate it, it is an option that the player gives us".

"One goes out with a back four, but it's never a back four. Because the wing ends up being the fifth. In the photo, he is four, but when they are defending, they are five. It changes a little bit from being five or four".

"It doesn't condition his return because they can play with three, with Reinildo, with Carrasco on the left".

"Let's hope that when it's his turn to play, he does it in the best way. The club and we as a team are very excited to see the best Joao Felix".

 "Football is the way it is. Sevilla has had to play many difficult matches against great opponents. I understand that Lopetegui is a great coach. You can see the team is committed to the job. They have achieved positive results in the difficult last two games. Tomorrow we know what we are going to find. A team that plays well and has a good predisposition to attack. Against Villarreal they competed very well. They have had two weeks to work with many players. With Espanyol they reacted well. They can play with different formats within the same idea."

"The other day I was reading how well Real Madrid is doing because it rotates. The result ends up conditioning everything".

"You have to understand the context of the response. Yes, the truth is that I'm thinking about the World Cup all the time. But when a match starts you forget everything. Forty days away from the wonderful situation of playing in the World Cup, anyone would answer that".

Statements Sevilla

Julen Lopetegui spoke before the match: "Their squad is extraordinary and their coach is beyond any doubt in terms of performance. Sometimes they play with a line of three, sometimes with a line of four. They have players with a lot of hierarchy and quality. I expect a very physical and technical opponent, with speed and different tactical alternatives. The most important thing is the response we have to give, they will require us to be a great team".

"The only thing I fear is not getting the three points in every game and I try to make sure the team is prepared. I've been working here for three years and I know that in the moments when you don't get the results is to insist a lot, be determined, concentrate and try to manage what is under your control."

"I have no opinion on this. It's an intrinsic soccer issue. His track record speaks for him, but soccer has been, is and will be like that. I haven't beaten Simeone or he has beaten me, it's the players and the teams. Statistics have to be interpreted and each match is different".

How is Atlético Madrid coming?

Atletico Madrid lost in their last match against Real Madrid two goals to one, so they will look to give a great game and get an important victory in this match.

How does Sevilla arrive?

Sevilla arrives to this match after tying against Villarreal by the minimum, they will try to give a great match and add three points.

The match will be played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.

The match Sevilla vs Atlético Madrid will be played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, located in Seville, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 43,883 people. 
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 LaLiga match: Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
