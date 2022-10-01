Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid live stream.
Where and how to watch Sevilla vs Atlético Madrid live online
Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid can be tuned in from the live streams of the TUDN App.
What time is Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid matchday 7 in LaLiga?
Argentina: 1:30 p.m.
Bolivia: 12:30 p.m.
Brazil: 1:30 p.m.
Chile: 1:30 p.m.
Colombia: 11:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m.
Spain: 18:30 hours
United States: 9:30 a.m. PT and 12:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 12:30 p.m.
Peru: 11:30 a.m.
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.
Atlético Madrid Statements
"We have the option of playing as sweeper and in the middle. We will evaluate it, it is an option that the player gives us".
"One goes out with a back four, but it's never a back four. Because the wing ends up being the fifth. In the photo, he is four, but when they are defending, they are five. It changes a little bit from being five or four".
"It doesn't condition his return because they can play with three, with Reinildo, with Carrasco on the left".
"Let's hope that when it's his turn to play, he does it in the best way. The club and we as a team are very excited to see the best Joao Felix".
"Football is the way it is. Sevilla has had to play many difficult matches against great opponents. I understand that Lopetegui is a great coach. You can see the team is committed to the job. They have achieved positive results in the difficult last two games. Tomorrow we know what we are going to find. A team that plays well and has a good predisposition to attack. Against Villarreal they competed very well. They have had two weeks to work with many players. With Espanyol they reacted well. They can play with different formats within the same idea."
"The other day I was reading how well Real Madrid is doing because it rotates. The result ends up conditioning everything".
"You have to understand the context of the response. Yes, the truth is that I'm thinking about the World Cup all the time. But when a match starts you forget everything. Forty days away from the wonderful situation of playing in the World Cup, anyone would answer that".
Statements Sevilla
"The only thing I fear is not getting the three points in every game and I try to make sure the team is prepared. I've been working here for three years and I know that in the moments when you don't get the results is to insist a lot, be determined, concentrate and try to manage what is under your control."
"I have no opinion on this. It's an intrinsic soccer issue. His track record speaks for him, but soccer has been, is and will be like that. I haven't beaten Simeone or he has beaten me, it's the players and the teams. Statistics have to be interpreted and each match is different".
How is Atlético Madrid coming?
How does Sevilla arrive?