Monterrey vs Pachuca: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga MX

Watch out for this Pachuca player
Nicolas Ibañez, center forward from Argentina, has been a key part of the project in recent tournaments and has played almost every game in the regular tournament. In the previous tournament he scored nine times and thanks to that Pachuca was able to reach the final, now with 16 games played he has already scored eleven goals, which makes him a very dangerous player in the opponent's area and he is shaping up to be the scorer of the tournament and the playoffs.
Watch out for this Rayados de Monterrey player
Rogelio Funes Mori, 31-year-old center forward, has been the Rayados' goal scorer in recent seasons, his performance in the northern team has been so good that it has earned him a call-up to the Mexican national team, the Argentinean nationalized Mexican, after his injury, scored four goals in nine games played, the player needs to close the tournament in a better way in the Liguilla, since his place in the World Cup is at risk.
Latest Pachuca lineup
Ustari, Perez, Tapias, Cabral, Alvarez, Guzman, Chavez, Sanchez, Hurtado, Ibanez, Ibarra.
Last alignment of Monterrey
Cardenas, Aguirre, Moreno, Medina, Gutierrez, Kranevitter, Romo, Gallardo, Pizarro, Meza, Funes.
Background
Pachuca 3-0 Monterrey
Monterrey 3-1 Pachuca
Monterrey 0-1 Pachuca
Pachuca 1-1 Monterrey
Pachuca 2-3 Monterrey
Arbitration quartet
Central: Fernando Hernandez. Assistants: Karen Diaz and Jose Baños. Fourth Official: Luis Garcia.
Pachuca for one more win
The Tuzos del Pachuca have been doing things in the best way for several years, this has led them to play in finals and league games constantly, losing the final last tournament against Atlas seems not to have affected them to face this Apertura 2022 in the best way, Pachuca has already secured its direct pass to the Liguilla with 31 points, the final phase has been good for the team, achieving important victories and even six games without defeat, Only a bad game against Bravos prevented them from continuing their good form, but a victory against San Luis in the last match revived the team's good form, now if they beat Monterrey by a goal difference greater than three, they would be in second place, which would make them face a team with a lower position.
Monterrey to close a good regular season
The Rayados de Monterrey arrive at matchday 17 with a direct ticket to the Liguilla, the team managed to turn around the loss on matchday 1 against Santos to position itself as one of the favorites to win the title, with ten wins, four ties and only two defeats, the team has 34 points and is in second place, the Rayados can no longer aspire to achieve the first position, since America defeated Puebla at the beginning of the matchday, The great merit of this team is that it has been able to score goals without depending on its center forward Funes Mori, who was out for half of the tournament, being the most expensive team in the continent, the team has the goal of winning everything it competes for and this tournament could be the great opportunity.
Two contenders define their place
The Liga MX reaches its 17th matchday and the path of the teams is beginning to be marked, Monterrey and Pachuca will face each other in what promises to be a very intense duel, both teams had a very good tournament to the extent that they have already secured their place in the Playoffs, the big question is whether they will seek to rest players for the Playoffs or will go in search of the three points to try to climb a position.