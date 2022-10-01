Juventus vs Bologna: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Juventus vs Bologna match for Serie A?
This is the kickoff time for the Juventus vs Bologna match on october 2nd, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 2:45 PM Star +
Brazil: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on Paramount+
Spain: 8:45 PM on Movistar+
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Star+
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on Star+
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star +
Key player Bologna
Marko Arnautovic | The surprise so far this season is this 33-year-old striker with plenty of experience in several European clubs. Arnautovic is so far the top scorer in Serie A with 6 goals in 7 matches, almost averaging a goal per game. This Austrian player has been a key player for Bologna and must take advantage of the good scoring streak he is having this semester.
Key player Juventus
Dusan Vlahovic | This 22 year old Serbian player who plays as a striker for Juventus, is the current top scorer of his team with 4 goals in 6 games played registering an average of 0.64 goals per game. After Dybala's departure, Vlahovic has had to take the baton of the Bianconeri offense so he needs to be in good shape to lead his team to the victories they have been denied for the last 5 games between Serie A and Champions League. Vlahovic has speed and height to go over the top as well as great power in medium and long distance shots. Undoubtedly, the player to watch for the home team.
Last lineup Bologna
Skorupski; De Silvestri, Posch, Lucumi, Lykogiannis; Medel, Schouten; Barrow, Soriano, Orsolini; Arnautovic.
Last lineup Juventus
Perin; De Sciglio, Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Mckennie, Paredes, McKennie, Miretti; Di María, Vlahovic, Kostic.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Juventus vs Bologna will be Rosario Abisso; Alessio Tolfo first line; Giuseppe Perrotti, second line; Lorenzo Maggioni, fourth assistant.
Bologna: Away from the relegation zone
On the other hand, the visiting team led by coach Thiago Motta, has not had a good start to the season and needs to get points if it does not want to step on the relegation zone. Currently, Bologna is only two points above the clubs at the bottom of the table so it is essential to press the accelerator. Motta's team played against Empoli before the FIFA match and lost by the minimum at home. As a result, the loss snapped a 3-match unbeaten streak in Serie A. Bologna comes into this match with only one win so far, three draws and three defeats in total, placing them in 16th position.
Juventus: Climbing up the rankings
The Vecchia SIgnora coached by Massimiliano Allegri has lost prominence in Serie A in the last two seasons and needs to win back its fans who were used to seeing them win championships year after year. If Juventus does not want to fall behind, they need to take advantage of their home games to start climbing out of the mid-table where they currently sit with 10 points, ranking eighth with two wins, four draws, and only one loss. In their most recent match, the Bianconeri lost their undefeated record in a surprise match where newly promoted Monza took an important 1-0 victory in their fight to avoid relegation to Serie B.
Matchday 8
The best leagues in the world are back in action! After the break in Serie A due to FIFA, the 2022-2023 season resumes this weekend and matchday 8 is already underway. This afternoon, the Juventus Stadium will host this match between Juventus and Bologna, two teams that have different realities. On one side there is the local club, which wants to climb positions and leave the mid-table, while the visitors need to get out of the bottom of the table if they do not want to step on the relegation places.
The match will be played at the Juventus Stadium
The Juventus - Bologna match will be played at the Juventus Stadium, in Turin, Italy. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 pm (ET).
