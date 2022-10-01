Cruz Azul vs Chivas: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
The match will be televised on TUDN.
Watch out for this Chivas player
Alexis Vega, one of the most skilled players in the League, in a World Cup year the player wants to earn a place in the final list of Mexico, so in the Apertura 2022 tournament we are seeing a great effort from the player to make his team transcend, although he has not scored many goals, his contribution to the team goes beyond goals, as he has been part of the assembly of the goal plays, his ability is noticeable even in the last selection match, if this player is well the team will find the results.
Watch out for this Cruz Azul player
Gonzalo Carneiro, 27 year old Uruguayan forward, the player has played ten games with the team and after the mid-season disaster, this player began to stand out at the end of the regular season, with three goals in the tournament, this player could be the surprise in the playoffs and playoffs, thanks to his goal they won against Pumas and that opened the possibility of a playoff spot, now along with the rest of the team they have the responsibility to seek to be in the final stage and save the tournament.
Latest Chivas lineup
Jimenez; Orozco, Olivas, Sepulveda, Sanchez; Flores, Beltran, Vega, Alvarado, Brizuela; Zaldivar.
Last Cruz Azul lineup
Corona; Funes, Domínguez, Ramírez, Rivero; Lira, Rodríguez, Huescas; Romero, Carneiro, Antuna.
Background
Cruz Azul 0-1 Chivas
Chivas 1-1 Cruz Azul
Cruz Azul 1-0 Chivas
Chivas 0-2 Cruz Azul
Chivas 1-2 Cruz Azul
Arbitration Quartet
Central: Cesar Ramos. Assistants: Miguel Hernandez and Alberto Morin. Fourth Official: Gustavo Padilla.
Chivas to dispel doubts
Chivas had a rather lukewarm start to the season, it took nine matchdays for the team to get its first victory, during that streak the team had six ties and two defeats, the improvement would come for the game against Necaxa where they got their first three points and then continued a streak of seven matches without defeat, totaling 17 points, Chivas was beginning to get into rhythm and was emerging as a favorite until the pending match against Tigres, The team made many mistakes and this caused them to be beaten 1-4 at the Akron, to this defeat they would add another in the National Classic, against America, Chivas did not have a bad game, but small mistakes ended up giving the victory to the Azulcrema, now the results have given Chivas the pass to the playoffs, although they are still looking to be in the positions that give them the playoff game at home, only the victory would ensure that.
Cruz Azul seeks to recover from a disastrous season
Cruz Azul, prior to the beginning of the Apertura 2022 tournament, fired the coach who made them champions after many years, this due to the lack of positive results and changes in the board, as a replacement they brought in Diego Aguirre, an Uruguayan coach who had not had great success in recent years, Cruz Azul started the tournament with a 2-3 victory against Tigres, but this was just a coincidence, After that, another losing streak came to the team and in the match against America the debacle happened, the team was beaten 7-0 and that same night the coach was dismissed, there began the good streak of the team adding 16 points in the last 6 matches, the cement team needs the three points to access the playoffs and seems to be confident, as it would be on a roll.
The playoff is already played
Cruz Azul vs Chivas will face each other in what will be a duel to define the playoffs, in this duel the red and white team arrives with an assured place while Cruz Azul could still be out of the playoffs, the tournament for both has been irregular and in this last round they need a victory for their fans to trust in the teams for the playoffs and possible play-offs, no doubt this is always a duel full of entertainment and goals, it is certainly a duel of play-offs or early playoffs where both need the three points.