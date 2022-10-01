Atlas vs Necaxa: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlas vs Necaxa match for the Liga MX.
What time is the Atlas vs Necaxa match for Liga MX 2022?
This is the start time of the game Atlas vs Necaxa of October 1st in several countries:
Argentina: 9:05 PM.
Bolivia: 8:05 PM.
Chile: 9:05 PM.
Colombia: 7:05 PM.
Ecuador: 7:05 PM.
United States (ET): 8:05 PM on TUDN USA and Univision.
Mexico: 7:05 PM on VIX+ and Blim TV.
Paraguay: 9:05 PM.
Peru: 8:05 PM.
Uruguay: 9:05 PM.
Necaxa Last Lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Luis Malagón, Juan Pablo Segovia, Alexis Peña, Agustín Oliveros, Brian García, Fernando Madrigal González, José Esquivel, Brayan Garnica, Dieter Villalpando, Milton Gimenez and Facundo Batista.
Atlas Last Lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Camilo Vargas, Hugo Nervo, Gaddi Aguirre, Luis Reyes, Diego Zaragoza, Edyairth Ortega, Edgar Zaldivar, Aníbal Chalá, Jonathan Herrera, Julián Quiñones and Jesús Ocejo.
Necaxa players to watch
Forward Facundo Batista (#11) is a fundamental piece of Necaxa's offense having scored two goals last game against Mazatlan and we may see him scoring against Atlas. He is the team's top scorer with 7 goals in 16 games. Another key player for the team is defenseman Brian García (#17) who is the team's biggest assister with two assists in 16 games played and is a fundamental piece in generating dangerous plays for Necaxa. Lastly, Milton Gimenez (#9) plays in the forward position, the 26-year-old is the team's second-highest scorer and second-highest assister with 4 goals and 2 assists. The three players are considered key to Necaxa's offensive attack and will be of paramount importance if they are to win.
Necaxa in the tournament
Unlike Atlas, Necaxa has had a regular tournament in the Apertura 2022 by placing twelfth in the general table. After 5 wins, 4 draws and 7 losses, they got 19 points in the general table. Last tournament they were a little far from winning Clausura 2022, this season they hope to be able to compete for the championship and for that they must maintain their winning streak. Saturday's game defines whether they enter the postseason or not and therefore will go out to win. Their last game was on day 16 against Mazatlán FC, the match ended in a 2-2 draw at the Victoria Stadium. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through.
Atlas Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Atlas' offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against Necaxa. Player Julián Quiñones (#33) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is the team's top scorer in this tournament with 5 goals in 14 games played, last game he scored a goal against Leon and we could see him score another goal in Saturday's game. Next up is player Luis Reyes (#14), he plays defense and is the team's top assister with 3 assists. He is another very experienced player who has played against Necaxa many times so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Finally, the 33-year-old goalkeeper, Camilo Vargas (# 12) is one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal. He has managed two games without conceding a goal in the entire tournament.
Atlas in the tournament
They have had a bad tournament, last Saturday, September 17, they lost three points that put them in seventeenth position in the general table. After 2 wins, 4 draws and 10 losses they have 10 points. They had a bad season, this will be their last game of the 2022 Apertura and they will not advance to the postseason. Their last game was on September 17, 2022 and resulted in a 2-0 loss for Atlas against Monterrey at the BBVA Stadium and thus they got their tenth loss in the tournament. They come to this game as the least favorite to win it, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
The Jalisco Stadium is located in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 56,713 spectators and it is the home of Atlas FC. It was inaugurated on January 31, 1960 and cost 68 million in Mexican pesos.