Celta vs Betis: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in LaLiga

What time is Celta de Vigo vs Betis match for LaLiga Match?
This is the start time of the game Celta de Vigo vs Betis of 2nd October in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 16:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM
Venezuela: 10:00 AM
Watch out for this Betis player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Andres Guardado, the midfielder with great experience in LaLiga football has been characterized by putting order on the field. The principito has become one of the players with the greatest projection in the midfield, also, he has been one of the fundamental players to have offensive action.
Watch out for this Celta de Vigo player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Franco Cervi, the midfielder with great experience in LaLiga football has been characterized by putting order on the pitch. Franco Cervi has become one of the players with the greatest projection in the midfield, also, he has been one of the fundamental players to have offensive action.
Last Betis lineup:
R. Silva; M. Montoya, G. Pelleza, Luiz Felipe, A. Moreno; G. Rodríguez, William; L. Henrique, Canales, Rodri; B. Iglesias.
Celta de Vigo's last line-up:
A. Marchesín; J. Galán, U. Núñez, J. Aidoo, H. Mallo, R. Tapia; F. Cervi, F. Beltrán, O. Rodríguez; C. Pérez, I. Aspas.
Background:
Celta and Betis have faced each other on a total of 80 occasions (25 duels won by Celta, 23 draws and 32 victories by Betis) where the balance is more in favor of the white and green team. In terms of goals, Celta de Vigo wins by scoring 102 goals while Betis has only 97. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 29 where both teams drew 0-0.
About the Stadium:
The Balaídos Stadium is a sports venue used for soccer practice, it is located in Vigo, Spain and is the current home of the Celta de Vigo club, a team of the first division of Spanish soccer or better known as LaLiga. It was inaugurated on December 30, 1928 and currently has a capacity of 18 267 spectators.
Aiming for the top
The team from the city of Seville, Real Betis, is surprising at the moment in Spain as they have had a good start of the season and are still fighting at the top of the general table. Currently, Real Betis Balompié is in the third place of the general table with 6 games played where they have won a total of 5 games and lost 1 game, which has given them a total of 15 points. In the statistics they have scored 10 goals for and 4 against, leaving them with a difference of 6 goals. In their last duel they hosted Girona at the Benito Villamarín, a duel that ended with a score of 2-1 in favor of the blanquiverdes.
It will be important to win
Celta de Vigo has had an irregular start to the season as they have won and lost so far, they are currently in 13th position in the general table with 7 points from 6 games played where they have 2 wins, 1 draw and 3 defeats, also, in the statistics they have 8 goals and 13 against, leaving them with a difference of -5 goals in the table. In their last game, they traveled to Valencia to face the city's team, however, things did not go as they thought they would, as they lost 3-0 and suffered a tough defeat last matchday.
Looking for a new king
The 2022-23 season kicked off in Spain, bringing back the best league in the world with it. All clubs, along with 3 new guests, will be looking to achieve great feats throughout this season that will be involved in a modified calendar due to the FIFA World Cup in November. Likewise, the teams will fight for the qualifying places for European tournaments and to be present in the big six of LaLiga, however, the real objective is one; to be crowned as the new champions of Spain. On this date, Celta de Vigo and Betis will face each other again in a duel of the maximum circuit of Spanish football to define the winner of the three points that will be played corresponding to the 7th day of this new competition.
Kick-off time
The Celta de Vigo vs Betis match will be played at Estadio Balaídos, in Vigo, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:15 am ET.
