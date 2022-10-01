Leeds United vs Aston Villa: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Leeds United vs Aston Villa?
The match between Leeds United and Aston Villa can be followed on television on Universo.
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the match Leeds United vs Aston Villa ?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries
Argentina: 8:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:30 hrs.
Brazil: 11:30 hrs.
Chile: 10:30 hrs.
Colombia: 10:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 10:30 hrs.
Spain: 17:30 hrs.
México: 10:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 11: 30 hrs.
Peru: 10:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 12:30 hrs.
England: 16: 30 hrs
EEUU:11:30 hrs.
Australia: 01:00 hrs.
Player to watch at Leeds United
The player to follow for this match will be the star striker, Rodrigo Moreno Machado, the current center forward has been an important piece in this beginning of the season for Leeds United and has proved it by becoming the top scorer of the team. In these five games he has played he has four goals and one assist, only two goals away from equaling last season's figures.
Player to watch at Aston Villa
One of the most outstanding players in Aston Villa is Ollie Watkins, the 26 years old English-born striker, has played seven games so far in the current edition of the Premier League, in which he already has two assists and a goal. Last season he finished with a total of 11 goals and two assists in the Premier League.
How is Leeds United coming along?
Although it comes on the heels of three consecutive winless games where they have lost in two and have managed a draw. Leeds have had a decent start to the season, currently sitting at the top of the table with eight points and four points clear of the relegation zone.
How does Aston Villa fare?
Aston Villa has not been having a good season so far in the Premier League 2022-2023, because after playing seven matches, they are in the tenth position in the Premier League standings with seven points, although in the last two rounds they have shown signs of improvement with a draw against Manchester City and a win at home against Southampton. They also defeated Bolton 1-4 in the EFL Cup.
Background
Numerous clashes between Leeds United and Aston Villa with an even balance but with a small advantage for Aston Villa who have won 36 times while Leeds United have won 31 times. On the other hand, 30 times the match has ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in July in a friendly match that ended with a 1-0 victory for Aston Villa. Although the last time they met in the Premier League was in March 2022 and Aston Villa won 0-3 at home to Leeds United. Leeds United have not beaten Aston Villa since 2020 when they won 0-3 away.
Venue: The match will be played at Elland Road, a stadium that was founded in 1897 and has a capacity of 37792 spectators.
Preview of the match
Leeds United and Aston Villa face each other in the match corresponding to the 9th round of the Premier League.
