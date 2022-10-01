NEC Nijmegen vs Feyenoord: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Eredivisie Match
In a few moments we will share with you the NEC vs Feyenoord live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Gofferstadion Stadium.
Where and how to watch NEC vs Feyenoord in Eredivisie?

The match will be televised on ESPN.
NEC vs Feyenoord can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

Gofferstadion

Located in Nijmegen, Netherlands, it is the NEC stadium, it has a capacity for 12 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on July 8, 1939. It will be the stadium where NEC and Feyenoord will play tomorrow the 8th round of the Eredivisie.
Absences

Background

The record is clearly in favor of Feyenoord since in the last 5 matches, Feyenoord has won all 5 times, so tomorrow they will be the favorites to take the 3 points despite playing as visitors.
Key Player Feyenoord

Santiago Giménez:

Mexican forward of 21 years old, he is one of the promising strikers of both Feyenoord and the Mexican national team, in the local tournament he has 5 games played and 2 goals scored and an assist, in the Europa League he is the top scorer of the tournament with 2 games played and 3 goals scored, he is a national team player with Mexico, with whom he has 8 games played and 2 goals scored, he is one of the strikers fighting for a ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, a great striker who will seek tomorrow to give Feyenoord the 3 points and leave Feyenoord on the top of the table.

Key Player NEC

Pedro Marques:

Forward born in Portugal, he is 24 years old and is one of the most outstanding players of NEC, he has 7 games played and one goal scored and one assist, with Portugal he has not been called up with the senior team, but he has played with the junior team having 16 games played and 4 goals scored, he will look to give the 3 points to his team tomorrow and continue climbing in the general table.

How is Feyenoord coming along?

Feyenoord comes in 4th position with 16 points and a record of 5 wins, one draw and one loss, a team that has surprised many with its good start to the tournament, if they win tomorrow and depending on the result of Ajax who is leading, could be in first or second position in the Eredivisie, no doubt we expect tomorrow a great game.
How does NEC arrive?

NEC arrives in 12th position with 8 points and a record of one win, 5 ties and one lost game, a very unstable team with offensive and defensive problems, with 5 consecutive ties, so victory is a must for this team that is going through a bad streak.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the NEC Nijmegen vs Feyenoord live stream, match day 8 of the Eredivisie. The match will take place at the Goffertstadion Stadium at 08:30.
