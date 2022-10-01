Real Madrid vs Osasuna: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna
Last alienation of Osasuna
1. SERGIO HERRERA; 3. JUAN CRUZ, 5. DAVID GARCÍA, 4. UNAI GARCÍA, 2. NACHO VIDAL, 8. D. BRAŠANAC, 6. LUCAS TORRÓ, 16. MOI GÓMEZ, 14. RUBÉN GARCÍA, 9. CHIMY ÁVILA and 17. A. BUDIMIR.
Latest Real Madrid lineup
1. T. COURTOIS; 23. F. MENDY, 4. D. ALABA, 3. ÉDER MILITÃO, 2. CARVAJAL, 8. T. KROOS, 18. A. TCHOUAMÉNI, 10. L. MODRIĆ, 20. VINÍCIUS JÚNIOR, 21. RODRYGO and 15. F. VALVERDE.
Osasuna's key player
The young Spaniard has been very important this season for his team, generating very clear goal scoring chances and also contributing with a couple of goals to his personal account.
Today, with some factors against him, he will have to give a plus to guide his team to victory.
Real Madrid's key player
The 21-year-old Brazilian has already been a fundamental factor in matches such as the derby the previous day.
He has contributed with goals for his team and currently already has three in his individual goal tally, but not only that, he also attacks with intelligence and provides play for his teammates in the offense.
Osasuna wants the Champions League
They currently have a total of 12 points, with four wins and two defeats so far this season.
For this reason, they will not want to lose against the Merengue team and will try at all costs to get the three points at the Bernabeu, even if it sounds crazy, in order not to leave more points on the way as they did the previous day against Getafe, a team that defeated them by a score of 2-0 and in the process Ezequiel Avila was expelled, who will not be able to see activity today.
Real Madrid doesn't want to slow down
It is for this reason that the team led by Ancelotti will have to keep that winning streak if they do not want to lose the first place in the general table.
They will have to go for the win again as they did in the previous match when they played the Madrid derby, in which they got a fair victory with a score of 2-1, with goals from Rodrygo and Federico Valverde.
The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu
It is a sports venue owned by Real Madrid that was inaugurated on December 14, 1947 and is classified by UEFA with the highest distinction (elite stadium).
The history of this stadium is so great that even the Spanish national team has played forty-four matches in it, among them, four correspond to the final stages of Euro 1964 and World Cup 1982.
In the final of the European Championship, Spain was proclaimed champion against the Soviet team for the first time, with goals by Pereda and Marcelino.
A Real Madrid on a roll and currently leading the general table will seek a new victory against an Osasuna that could complicate things for them, as they are in the Europa League qualification zone, so they will try not to lose today in order to continue with numerical possibilities.