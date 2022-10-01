Lazio vs Spezia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Serie AMatch

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Lazio vs Spezia live score
Retrospect!
Likely Lazio!
How do you get to Lazio?
Speak up, Luca Gotti!
''Sticks é an important pawn on our chessboard, I always evaluate where best to place it on the field, whether it's mid-wing or fifth in midfield. He é a player of great flexibility, I would regret to take him out of a position where he did very well until; now.''
''Ekdal has grown a lot, it's close to being able to enjoy a game of Serie A; Already; had spoken well of Ellertsson in other situations, é a boy who doesn't stop growing, who can be adapted in several positions and therefore for the trip to Rome I certainly take him into consideration.''< /p>
''Lazio é a great team, it certainly has top-notch players and playá untilé the final by the first divisions of the classification. During the championship there are important crossings, which determine the seasonal results. I don't know which one it will be; the fate of this team, but what can I say é that é an important team.''
''This year é an atypical time, which will tell; with a long winter break, during which we will try to guide the team towards the best path for the rest of the "season", he concluded.