In the last four games, Lazio won them all against Spezia. 2 to 1 in 2020 and 2021. 6 to 1 in 2021 and the last game was 4 to 3 this year.
Provadel; Lazzari, Patric, Romagnoli, Marusic; Cataldi, Luis Alberto, Milinkovic-Savic; Felipe Anderson, Zaccagni, Immobile.
Lazio beat Cremonese in the last round before the FIFA date and recovered from the defeat suffered by Midjylland by 5 to 1, in a duel valid for the Europa League. In the last 10 games, Lazio won five, lost three and drew two games.
''In Rome we will be forced to deal with some absence, unfortunately it was the common thread of these weeks of rest, we paid dearly for our commitments to the teams with three injuries. Some players will not be available or will have little time, but that said, don't be discouraged and let's go to Rome to do well.

''Sticks é an important pawn on our chessboard, I always evaluate where best to place it on the field, whether it's mid-wing or fifth in midfield. He é a player of great flexibility, I would regret to take him out of a position where he did very well until; now.''

''Ekdal has grown a lot, it's close to being able to enjoy a game of Serie A; Already; had spoken well of Ellertsson in other situations, é a boy who doesn't stop growing, who can be adapted in several positions and therefore for the trip to Rome I certainly take him into consideration.''< /p>

''Lazio é a great team, it certainly has top-notch players and playá untilé the final by the first divisions of the classification. During the championship there are important crossings, which determine the seasonal results. I don't know which one it will be; the fate of this team, but what can I say é that é an important team.''

''This year é an atypical time, which will tell; with a long winter break, during which we will try to guide the team towards the best path for the rest of the "season", he concluded.

Dragowski; Ampadu, Kiwior, Nikolaou; Holm, Agudelo, Bourabia, Ellertsson, Bastoni; Nzola, Gyasi.
O Spezia beat Sampdoria in the last round of Serie A and broke the negative sequence of five games without a win, in which there were three defeats and two draws. The team occupies the 13º placement with eight points, just four above the relegation zone.
The match will be played at Stadio Olimpico

The Lazio vs Spezia match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico with a capacity of 72.698 people.
