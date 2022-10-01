Lecce vs Cremonese: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch on TV in Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
Cremonese Training
Possible Cremonese line-up
For his part, Alvini may line up with the following eleven to face Lecce. Radu, Aiwu, Hendry, Lochoshvili, Méité, Ascacíbar, Sernicola, Buonaiuto, Valeri, Dessers and Okereke.
Possible Lecce lineup
Del Rosso may field the following eleven to face Cremonese. Falcone, Gendrey, Pongracic, Baschirotto, Pezzella, Joan, Hjulmand, Askildsen, Strefezza, Ceesay and Banda.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Lecce vs Cremonese of 2nd October 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM,
Bolivia: 11:00 AM.
Brasil: 11:00 AM.
Chile: 10:00 AM.
Colombia: 9:00 AM.
Ecuador: 9:00 AM.
USA (ET): 9:00 AM.
Spain: 3:00 PM,
Mexico: 8:00 AM.
Paraguay: 11:00 AM.
Peru: 11:00 AM.
Uruguay: 11:00 AM.
Venezuela: 10:00 AM.
Where to watch
History between them
These teams have met a total of 35 times. Lecce have won six times more than their opponents in the duels between them. Alvini's side have nine wins, while Lecce have won 15 times. In eleven meetings they have played to a draw.
Serie A position
For their part, Cremonese are in a worse position than their opponents. Alvini's side are in nineteenth place with two points, meaning that they are currently in the relegation places to Serie B. They have managed, so far this season, only two draws. One away, against Atalanta, and one at home, against Sassuolo. On the road, they have three defeats and a draw, that is to say, one point out of a possible twelve, so they still don't know what it means to win in this competition.
Position in Serie A
Marco Baroni's side are in fifteenth place with six points. Lecce have won one game, drawn three others and lost three times. At home, they have yet to win at their stadium. Two draws, against Empoli and Monza, and one defeat, against Inter, are the results they have achieved at the Stadio Via del Mare.
Cremonese's last match
Cremonese lost convincingly at home to Lazio by a resounding 4-0 scoreline. In the first half, the visitors put the game to bed as they finished the first half with 0-3 on the scoreboard. Immobile would score the first goal of the match in the 7th minute, and in the 21st minute, he would score the second of the match and of his personal account. Milinkovic-Savic scored the third before the break. The icing on the cake was Pedro, who scored with ten minutes left to cap a good game for his team.
Last match of Lecce
Lecce got the three points in their visit to Arechi Stadium, where they beat Salernitana by the minimum, 1-2. Ceesay scored for Lecce in the last minutes of the first half. In the end, the first half ended 0-1 in favor of the visitors.
Just after the break, Joan Gonzalez put through his own goal for the home side to level the match. At the end of the game, Strefezza came to the rescue to give Del Rosso's side three important points. The match ended with a 1-2 scoreline.
