Stoke City vs Watford: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch on TV in EFL Championship

QPR vs Stoke City
Stay tuned for live coverage of Stoke City vs Watford
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Stoke City vs Watford live, as well as the latest information coming out of England. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Possible Watford line-up
For his part, Rob Edwards may line up with the following eleven to face Stoke City. Bachmann, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Hause, Choudhury, Kayembe, Joao Pedro, Sema, Kamara, Davis and Asprilla.
Stoke City's possible lineup
Alex Neil may field the following eleven to face Watford. Bursik, Fox, Flint, Taylor, Wilmot, Baker, Thompson, Smallbone, Fosu, Delap and Gayle.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Stoke City vs Watford of 2nd October 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 AM,
Bolivia: 9:00 AM.
Brasil: 9:00 AM.
Chile: 8:00 AM.
Colombia: 7:00 AM.
Ecuador: 7:00 AM.
USA (ET): 7:00 AM.
Spain: 1:00 PM,
Mexico: 6:00 AM.
Paraguay: 9:00 AM.
Peru: 9:00 AM.
Uruguay: 9:00 AM.
Venezuela: 8:00 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Stoke City vs Watford can be watched on the Stoke City channel. Also, if you want to follow the match online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between them
These teams have met a total of 43 times. Watford have one more win than their opponents in the duels between them. Neil's side have won 15 times, while Watford have won 16 times. In seven meetings they have drawn.
Watford's ranking
Watford can move to within one point of the promotion playoffs if they beat Stoke City tomorrow. Edwards' side are in thirteenth place, with a game in hand, on 14 points. They have two points more than their opponents. On the road, they have four draws and one defeat, i.e. four points out of fifteen on their visits at the start of the season.
Stoke standings
Stoke City is in seventeenth place, with a game in hand, collecting 12 points. They are two points away from the relegation places and six points away from the Premier League promotion playoffs. The hosts have played four home matches, winning once, drawing twice and losing once.
Watford's last match
In the last match, Watford were denied all three points by a late Bennette goal. The match against Sunderland was a 2-2 draw. The home side took the lead at Vicarage Road Stadium past the half-hour mark. Before the break, Sunderland equalized with Alese's goal. In the 62nd minute, O'Nien, through his own goal, put Watford back in front, only to see Bennette equalize in the 87th minute. The match ended 2-2.
Stoke City's last match
Stoke City drew in their previous match against QPR. The match ended with 0-0 on the scoreboard. Neither team managed to score, despite all the chances they had. Beale's side invaded the half of the field defended by Stoke City. The home side shot a total of twenty times, but none of them ended up inside Bursik's net. In the end, Stoke City made good on the equalizer after the Loftus Road side pressed.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Stoke City vs Watford this Sunday, October 2 at 13.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 12th round of the EFL Championship. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.