Stoke City vs Watford: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch on TV in EFL Championship
Stoke City goal celebration // Source: Stoke City

6:53 PMan hour ago

QPR vs Stoke City

QPR vs Stoke City // Source: Stoke City

6:48 PMan hour ago



In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Stoke City vs Watford live, as well as the latest information coming out of England.
6:43 PMan hour ago

Possible Watford line-up

For his part, Rob Edwards may line up with the following eleven to face Stoke City. Bachmann, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Hause, Choudhury, Kayembe, Joao Pedro, Sema, Kamara, Davis and Asprilla.
6:38 PMan hour ago

Stoke City's possible lineup

Alex Neil may field the following eleven to face Watford. Bursik, Fox, Flint, Taylor, Wilmot, Baker, Thompson, Smallbone, Fosu, Delap and Gayle.
6:33 PM2 hours ago

Match Schedule

This is the start time of the game Stoke City vs Watford of 2nd October 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 AM,
Bolivia: 9:00 AM.
Brasil: 9:00 AM.
Chile: 8:00 AM.
Colombia: 7:00 AM.
Ecuador: 7:00 AM.
USA (ET): 7:00 AM.
Spain: 1:00 PM,
Mexico: 6:00 AM.
Paraguay: 9:00 AM.
Peru: 9:00 AM.
Uruguay: 9:00 AM.
Venezuela: 8:00 AM.

6:28 PM2 hours ago

Where to watch

The match between Stoke City vs Watford can be watched on the Stoke City channel. Also, if you want to follow the match online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
6:23 PM2 hours ago

History between them

These teams have met a total of 43 times. Watford have one more win than their opponents in the duels between them. Neil's side have won 15 times, while Watford have won 16 times. In seven meetings they have drawn.
6:18 PM2 hours ago

Watford's ranking

Watford can move to within one point of the promotion playoffs if they beat Stoke City tomorrow. Edwards' side are in thirteenth place, with a game in hand, on 14 points. They have two points more than their opponents. On the road, they have four draws and one defeat, i.e. four points out of fifteen on their visits at the start of the season.
6:13 PM2 hours ago

Stoke standings

Stoke City is in seventeenth place, with a game in hand, collecting 12 points. They are two points away from the relegation places and six points away from the Premier League promotion playoffs. The hosts have played four home matches, winning once, drawing twice and losing once. 
6:08 PM2 hours ago

Watford's last match

In the last match, Watford were denied all three points by a late Bennette goal. The match against Sunderland was a 2-2 draw. The home side took the lead at Vicarage Road Stadium past the half-hour mark. Before the break, Sunderland equalized with Alese's goal. In the 62nd minute, O'Nien, through his own goal, put Watford back in front, only to see Bennette equalize in the 87th minute. The match ended 2-2.
6:03 PM2 hours ago

Stoke City's last match

Stoke City drew in their previous match against QPR. The match ended with 0-0 on the scoreboard. Neither team managed to score, despite all the chances they had. Beale's side invaded the half of the field defended by Stoke City. The home side shot a total of twenty times, but none of them ended up inside Bursik's net. In the end, Stoke City made good on the equalizer after the Loftus Road side pressed.
5:58 PM2 hours ago

