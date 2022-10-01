Santos vs Mazatlan: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Santos vs Mazatlan in the Liga MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Santos vs Mazatlan match in the Liga MX Matchday 17.
What time is Santos vs Mazatlan match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Santos vs Mazatlan of October 02nd 2022 in several countries:
México: 18:05 horas CDMX
Argentina: 20:05 horas
Chile: 20:05 horas
Colombia: 18:05 horas
Perú: 18:05 horas
EE.UU.: 19:05 horas ET
Ecuador: 18:05 horas
Uruguay: 20:05 horas
Paraguay: 19:05 horas
España: 02:05 horas
Where and how to watch Santos vs. Mazatlan live
The match will be broadcast on TUDN.
If you want to watch Santos vs Mazatlan in streaming, you can watch it on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
Santos and Mazatlan have faced each other on 4 occasions, with 2 wins for the Laguna side, 1 draw and 1 win for the canyoners, maintaining a dominance over the Mazatlan side, so the visitors will be looking for a win to close the gap.
Mazatlan FC 1-0 Santos, 19 Apr, 2022, Liga MX
Santos 1-0 Mazatlan FC, 2 Oct, 2021, Liga MX
Mazatlan FC 0-0 Santos, 22 Jan, 2021, Liga MX
Santos 4-0 Mazatlan FC, 8 Nov, 2020, Liga MX
How is Mazatlan doing?
The Cañoneros are coming from a 2-2 draw against Necaxa, with 1 win, 3 draws and 1 loss in their last 5 matches. Their most recent win against the Rojinegros del Atlas could give them confidence in the closing stages of the tournament and help them qualify for the playoffs.
Necaxa 2-2 Mazatlan FC, 23 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Mazatlan FC 1-1 Toluca, 16 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 2-0 Mazatlan FC, 11 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Mazatlan FC 1-0 Atlas, 7 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Monterrey 0-0 Mazatlan FC, 3 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
How are Santos doing?
Los Laguneros won 2-0 in a great match against Bravos de Juárez in the last matchday of the Apertura 2022, in their last 5 matches they have a regular streak, having 2 draws, 1 loss and 2 wins.
Santos 2-0 FC Juarez, 18 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
América 3-3 Santos, 14 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Querétaro 3-3 Santos, 10 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Santos 3-1 Necaxa, 6 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Pachuca 2-0 Santos, 3 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Watch out for this Santos player
Carlos Acevedo plays as goalkeeper for the laguneros, recently scoring his first goal so far in his career, having a good performance under the three posts, being the option for his club to aspire to great things, he was also crucial in the tie against the eagles, preventing the azulcremas from winning and keeping a clean sheet against the bravos.
Watch out for this Mazatlan player
The 25 year old Colombian forward, Nicolas Benedetti is looking to be offensive, as he fulfills the role of opening the goal up front. Benedetti showed that his technique is relentless, but little by little he has been going downhill, as he scored 3 goals and two assists in 15 games, being the one with the most goals in the team this season.