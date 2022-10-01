Leon vs Tijuana: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Liga MX 2022
Tune in here Leon vs Xolos Tijuana Live Score in Liga MX 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Leon vs Xolos Tijuana match for the Liga MX 2022 on VAVEL US.
What time is Leon vs Tijuana match for Liga MX 2022?

This is the start time of the game Leon vs Tijuana of October 2nd in several countries:

Argentina: 10:05 PM on Claro Sports

Bolivia: 9:05 PM on Claro Sports

Brazil: 10:05 PM on Claro Sports

Chile: 10:05 PM on Claro Sports

Colombia: 8:05 PM on Claro Sports

Ecuador: 8:05 PM on Claro Sports

United States (ET): 9:05 PM on TUDN

Spain: 3:05 AM

Mexico: 8:05 PM on Fox Sports, Fox Sports Premium, Marca Claro and Claro Sports

Paraguay: 10:05 PM on Claro Sports

Peru: 8:05 PM on Claro Sports

Uruguay: 10:05 PM on Claro Sports

Background Leon vs Tijuana

La Fiera has dominated the series in the last five games with three wins to one draw and one loss, having won the last three at home in a row.

Tijuana 1-1 León, Clausura 2022

León 2-1 Tijuana, Apertura 2021

Tijuana 2-0 León, Clausura 2021

León 2-1 Tijuana, Apertura 2020

Tijuana 1-2 León, Clausura 2019

Key player Tijuana

If there is one man who stands out in this championship it has been Jonathan Orozco, who continues to be an effective goalkeeper and thanks to his saves the defeats were not so heavy, or allowed them to rescue some points when it seemed unthinkable.
Key player Leon

It may not have been his best season in terms of productivity, but the reality is that the Chilean Víctor Dávila has become accustomed to scoring goals with León and has just scored against Querétaro, a situation he will try to repeat this Sunday.
Image: Agency
Image: Agency
Last lineup Tijuana

1 Jonathan Orozco, 6 Nicolás Diaz, 4 Lisandro López, 27 Jair Díaz, 3 Ismael Govea, 20 Josué Domínguez, 5 Federico Lértora, 23 José Vázquez, 9 Franco Di Santo, 25 Pedro Canelo, 10 Joaquín Montecinos.
Last lineup Leon

30 Rodolfo Cota, 25 Paul Saracho, 21 Jaine Barreiro, 24 Osvaldo Rodríguez, 23 Byron Castillo, 26 Fidel Ambríz, 13 Ángel Mena, 8 José Rodríguez, 18 Lucas Di Yorio, 9 Federico Martínez, 7 Víctor Dávila.
Xolos de Tijuana: little to fight for

The same will be the case for Xolos de Tijuana, as they will need to hope for a good combination that includes defeats by Mazatlán, Juárez and San Luis or Necaxa, to win and try to be one of the best teams, remembering that their campaign has gone from strength to strength and in recent dates they have not been able to find victory again.
Leon: to play the playoffs at home

It should be remembered that this will be the last game of the Apertura 2022 regular season and by this time León will already know what it needs to know to know if it can play the Playoffs at home, considering that it has already secured a place in the top 12. They need Puebla, Toluca or Chivas, one of them not to win their game and Renato Paiva's team to win at home, as they did 15 days ago when they defeated Querétaro.
The Kick-off

The Leon vs Tijuana match will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium, in Leon, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:05 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2022: Leon vs Tijuana!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
