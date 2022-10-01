Toluca vs Queretaro Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Toluca vs Queretaro in the Liga MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Toluca vs Queretaro match in the Liga MX Matchday 17.
What time is Toluca vs Queretaro match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Toluca vs Queretaro of October 02nd 2022 in several countries:
México: 12:00 horas CDMX, TUDN
Argentina: 15:00 horas
Chile: 15:00 horas
Colombia: 12:00 horas
Perú: 12:00 horas
EE.UU.: 14:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 12:00 horas
Uruguay: 14:00 horas
Paraguay: 13:00 horas
España: 19:00 horas
Where and how to watch Toluca vs Querétaro live and in real time
The match will be broadcast on TUDN.
If you want to watch Toluca vs Querétaro in streaming, you can watch it on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Toluca vs Querétaro in streaming, you can watch it on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
Diablos and Gallos have met on 33 occasions, with 18 wins for the Choriceros, 9 draws and 6 wins for the Queretanos, maintaining a dominance over Gallos, so the visitors will be looking for a win to close the gap.
Last 5 meetings
The last 5 meetings have seen 1 win for Toluca, 3 draws and 1 win for Queretaro, with the most recent win for the home side coming on February 24.
Querétaro 1-1 Toluca, 24 Feb, 2022, Liga MX
Toluca 1-1 Querétaro, 3 Oct, 2021, Liga MX
Toluca 3-1 Querétaro, 10 Jan, 2021, Liga MX
Querétaro 4-1 Toluca, 3 Sep, 2020, Liga MX
Querétaro 1-1 Toluca, 6 Mar, 2020, Liga MX
Querétaro 1-1 Toluca, 24 Feb, 2022, Liga MX
Toluca 1-1 Querétaro, 3 Oct, 2021, Liga MX
Toluca 3-1 Querétaro, 10 Jan, 2021, Liga MX
Querétaro 4-1 Toluca, 3 Sep, 2020, Liga MX
Querétaro 1-1 Toluca, 6 Mar, 2020, Liga MX
How is Toluca coming?
The Diablos are coming off a 1-1 draw against Mazatlan, and have 0 wins, 3 draws and 2 defeats in their last 5 games, so they can look for confidence in this final game of the tournament and be able to secure their ticket to the playoffs.
Mazatlán FC 1-1 Toluca, 16 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Toluca 2-2 Pumas UNAM, 10 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Tigres UANL 3-1 Toluca, 7 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Toluca 0-0 Guadalajara, 4 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Toluca 1-4 Pachuca, 28 Aug, 2022, Liga MX
Mazatlán FC 1-1 Toluca, 16 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Toluca 2-2 Pumas UNAM, 10 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Tigres UANL 3-1 Toluca, 7 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Toluca 0-0 Guadalajara, 4 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Toluca 1-4 Pachuca, 28 Aug, 2022, Liga MX
How are Querétaro coming along?
Querétaro lost 3-1 to the Panzas Verdes of León in the last round of the Apertura 2022, in their last 5 matches they have had a regular streak, with 2 draws, 3 defeats and 0 wins.
León 3-1 Querétaro, 18 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Querétaro 3-3 Santos, 10 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Pumas UNAM 4-1 Querétaro, 7 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Querétaro 1-1 Puebla, 1 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 2-1 Querétaro, 27 Aug, 2022, Liga MX
León 3-1 Querétaro, 18 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Querétaro 3-3 Santos, 10 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Pumas UNAM 4-1 Querétaro, 7 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Querétaro 1-1 Puebla, 1 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 2-1 Querétaro, 27 Aug, 2022, Liga MX
Watch out for this Toluca player
Carlos González, Paraguayan forward, is one of the most lethal strikers for the Apertura 2022. He arrived to reinforce Toluca from Tigres, where he was unable to find his best level, now with the Diablos he has the great opportunity to find the goal again and try to take his team to the next phase.
Watch out for this Gallos player
Despite the fact that it has not been a good season, the reality is that Ángel Sepúlveda continues to have minutes in the attacking front and reflects them either with approaches, volume of play or with goals, scoring 4 goals in 16 matches, being the best of his team.