LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch MLS Match

Tune in here LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake match for the MLS.
What time is the LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake match for MLS 2022?
This is the start time of the game LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake of October 1st in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 10:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 11:30 PM on DAZN.
Chile: 11:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 9:30 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 9:30 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 10:30 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 4:30 AM on DAZN.
Mexico: 9:30 PM on Star+ and ESPN2.
Paraguay: 11:30 PM on Star+.
Peru: 10:30 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 11:30 PM on Star+.
Real Salt Lake Last Lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Zac MacMath, Justen Glad, Marcelo Silva, Andrew Brody, Aaron Herrera, Pablo Ruiz, Jasper Löeffelsend, Diego Luna, Maikel Chang, Jefferson Savarino, and Sergio Córdova.
LA Galaxy Last Lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Jonathan Bond, Derrick Williams, Martín Cáceres, Gastón Brugman, Chase Gasper, Julián Araujo, Víctor Vázquez, Ricard Puig, Marky Delgado, Javier Hernández and Kevin Cabral.
Real Salt Lake Players to Watch
You have to be aware of three players. The first is striker Sergio Córdova (#10), who is the team's top scorer with 8 goals so far in the tournament, he scored in the penultimate game and doesn't plan on stopping. Another player is Justin Meram (#9), he plays the forward position, he has 3 goals and 6 assists in 31 games played and he is a key man in case the game gets too close. He is the biggest assistant on the team and we could see him attend on Saturday. Finally, Jefferson Savarino (#11) with 5 assists is recognized as the team's second highest assister and is also the team's second highest scorer with 6 goals. All three players are considered key to Real Salt Lake's offensive attack and will be of paramount importance if they are to win.
Real Salt Lake in the tournament
Real Salt Lake, after 11 wins, 10 draws and 11 losses, have 43 points, which establishes them in the eighth position in the West. Their last game was against FC Cincinnati, Real Salt Lake lost 2-1 at America First Field. Real Salt Lake's objective for this game is to be able to stay with the victory and in this way get closer to the seventh place in the west that is Minnesota, it will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
LA Galaxy Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the LA Galaxy's offensive attack and any one of them is likely to score in the game against Real Salt Lake. Mexican player Javier Hernández (#14) or better known as “El Chicharito” is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He scored two goals in the last game against San Jose Earthquakes, in 30 games played he has got 17 goals and three assists, this makes him the highest scorer and the fifth highest assist of the team. Midfielder Ricard Puig (#6) is another game distributor on the court that is of the utmost importance, he is the team's second-highest assister, he has generated 5 assists in 7 games as a starter and 1 coming off the bench. Lastly, 22-year-old forward Dejan Joveljic (#99) is the team's second-highest scorer with 10 goals in 30 games coming off the bench. They leave at his young age he has achieved a lot in the team, he is a very important substitute who wants to be a starter in the team and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in the game.
LA Galaxy in the tournament
The Los Angeles team has had a great tournament so far in the MLS, after 13 wins, 7 draws and 12 losses, they have 46 points in the general table that puts them in fifth position in the Western Conference. They have had an amazing start to the season, hopefully they can keep up the same pace throughout the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their last game was on September 24, 2022 and resulted in a 3-2 win against the San Jose Earthquakes at Stanford Stadium for their thirteenth victory. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in the game by playing at home and having their fans root for them.
The stadium
Dignity Health Sports Park is located in the city of Carson, California and is known as the largest capacity soccer stadium in the United States. It will be the venue for this game, it has a capacity of 27,000 spectators, it was inaugurated on June 7, 2003 and it is the home of the Los Angeles Galaxy.