Nashville vs Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in MLS

Tune in here Nashville SC vs Houston Dynamo in the MLS
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Nashville SC vs Houston Dynamo match in the MLS.
What time is Nashville SC vs Houston Dynamo match for MLS?
This is the start time of the game Nashville SC vs Houston Dynamo of October 02nd, in several countries:
México: 19:30 horas CDMX
Argentina: 22:30 horas
Chile: 22:30 horas
Colombia: 19:30 horas
Perú: 19:30 horas
EE.UU.: 20:30 horas ET
Ecuador: 19:30 horas
Uruguay: 21:30 horas
Paraguay: 20:30 horas
España: 03:30 horas
Where and how to watch Nashville SC vs Houston Dynamo live
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
If you want to watch Nashville SC vs Houston Dynamo in streaming you can watch it on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.


Background
This will be the third time that these two teams meet in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and put the balance on either side, Nashville has 1 win, 1 draw and 1 win for the Dynamo.
Houston Dynamo FC 2-0 Nashville SC, 14 May, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Houston Dynamo FC 1-3 Nashville SC, 14 Oct, 2020, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Nashville SC 1-1 Houston Dynamo FC, 26 Sep, 2020, U.S. Major League Soccer
How is Nashville coming?
The locals are coming from a good streak, coming from winning in penalties 4-2 against America, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, so they will want to continue this streak, avoiding defeats.
Nashville SC 3-3 America, 21 Sep, 2022, Leagues Cup
Austin FC 1-1 Nashville SC, 17 Sep, 2022, Major League Soccer USA
Nashville SC 1-1 LA Galaxy, 10 Sep, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
Nashville SC 3-0 Austin FC, 3 Sep, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
Nashville SC 4-1 Colorado Rapids, 31 Aug, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer, USA Major League Soccer.
How are Dynamo doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have not performed well, having their recent win against New England Revolution, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses, an unfavorable streak for the team.
LAFC 3-1 Houston Dynamo FC, 18 Sep, 2022, Major League Soccer USA
Houston Dynamo FC 3-1 New England Revolution, 13 Sep, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
Houston Dynamo FC 0-0 Sporting Kansas City, 10 Sep, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer
Seattle Sounders FC 2-1 Houston Dynamo FC, 4 Sep, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
Houston Dynamo FC 2-1 LAFC, 31 Aug, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Watch out for this Dynamo player
Striker Sebastian Ferreira has performed well, playing in 29 games as a starter and two as a substitute, scoring 10 goals and 3 assists, being the team's main striker.
Watch out for these Nashville players
Nashville striker Hany Mukhtar has performed well, playing in 31 games, scoring 23 goals and 7 assists, being the team's main striker, he was also the one who got the draw against Austin FC and continued the unbeaten streak.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to Nashville SC vs Houston Dynamo, an MLS match. The match will take place at Geodis Park, at 8:30 pm.