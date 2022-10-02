Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Leicester City and Nottingham Forrest?
The match between Leicester City and Nottingham Forrest will be played at 15:00 PM in and can be followed on Telemundo Deportes
What time is Leicester City vs Nottingham Forrest in Premier League?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM
Player to watch at Nottingham Forrest
Taiwo Awoniyi, international striker with the Nigerian national team, has scored two goals in the seven matches he has played in the Premier League. The striker has been one of the signings during this summer transfer window from Unión Berlín
Player to watch at Leicester City
Maddison English midfielder has three goals and an assist so far in the Premier League and all the times he sent the ball into the back of the net his team lost. He scored in his last game against Tottenham, but his team lost 6-2.
How does Nottingham Forrest arrive?
The newly promoted and historically rich Nottingham Forest is not in the best moment since they have four consecutive defeats, despite their start they managed to win at home against West Ham and draw one away against Everton. Right now they are in the 19th position and are two points away from the relegation zone, which is their main objective for this season after returning to the highest category of English football.
How are Leicester City coming along?
Bad start in this team in this season, they have not won any game in this campaign 2022/23 they have only scored one of the 21 possible points. Right now they are in the relegation places, in the 20th position, that is to say the bottom of the Premier League. Despite the fact that the Fosex had a good preseason with four wins out of the six friendlies they played, they have six consecutive defeats in the national competition. It should be remembered that this team last year was at the gates of qualifying for European competitions, but finished in eighth position with 52 points, four points behind West Ham;
Background
Many clashes between these two teams in which Leicester City has a small advantage in the history since they have won 40 times, while Nottingham Forrest has won 38 times. 26 times this duel has ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in February 2022 in the FA Cup, Nottingham Forrest won 4-1 in the round of 16. These teams had not met in the Premier League since 1999 when Nottingham won by the narrowest of margins by 1-0.
Venue: The match will be played at the King Power Stadium, located in Leicester, which was built in 2002 and has a capacity of 32312 spectators.
Preview of the match
Leicester City and Nottingham Forrest close the 9th round of the Premier League
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest in the Premier League
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.