FC Cincinnati 2-3 Chicago Fire: Fight night (for some reason)

The Chicago Fire played the role of spoilers on Saturday night as they beat FC Cincinnati 3-2 at TQL Stadium.

The first half was eventful in terms of chances, but it paled in comparison to what took place in the second 45. Chicago jumped out to a three-goal lead following an attacking blitz, with two from Jhon Durán and another from Brian Gutiérrez in the span of about 15 minutes. Cincinnati tried to fight back, and they pulled it to within one going into stoppage time, but they were unable to snatch an equalizer before the match was over.

That meant Chicago ended the night as the winners, helping them restore some pride in the process.

Story of the match

The first real chance of the contest fell to Cincinnati. A cross was hit towards the run of Brenner in the area, but the ball was a bit behind him, so his attempted volley flew well wide of the frame.

Chicago had an opening of their own about five minutes later, and this one came via a cross as well. Jhon Durán was picked out on this occasion, but his effort also missed the mark since he headed it over.

There was then a series of events that looked like it came straight out of a slapstick comedy. Goalkeeper Spencer Richey messed up a goal kick and gave the ball right to Luciano Acosta, who slipped through Brandon Vazquez. His shot was saved, but the rebound fell right to Acosta for a simple finish. However, he made a mess of it, and the ball ended up going over the crossbar to end the move in fitting fashion.

That was it for the rest of the first half, but it all kicked into gear once the second half began.

The Fire were better following the break, and they made the most of their advantage by scoring twice before the hour mark. Both goals came on the counter, as Durán broke free first and fired home before Brian Gutiérrez did the same just moments later. It was two clinical attacking moves, and they put the home side in a big hole.

It looked like Cincinnati was going to halve the deficit when Acosta snuck in behind the backline. He was too cheeky, though, and his chipped effort flew over the bar.

The contest was seemingly put to bed with 15 minutes to go. Hitting on the break once again, the goalkeeper tried to rush out and stop Durán, but the forward dinked the ball over him and into the back of the net.

Cincy did pull one back shortly after, breathing some life back into the match. A cross was smashed into the area, and it ultimately found Acosta who redirected it past the goalkeeper.

Remarkably enough it would be 3-2 before stoppage time. A leaping header from Obinna Nwobodo got the ball to Vazquez in the box, and he finished off the move brilliantly, turning before finding the bottom corner with a sharp shot.

Despite a late surge forward, and a brawl between the two sides, the hosts could not find an equalizer, which meant that the Fire ended the night with all three points.

Takeaways

I assume Xherdan Shaqiri would have played if Chicago were still in the playoff picture.

It’s safe to say the Fire fanbase will miss the Lakefront Kit. This was probably the last time they’ll wear the white jersey with blueish accents, and that is a shame. Despite all the mistakes made with the club’s last two rebrands, these kits were a big win.

The game may have only mattered for one of the teams in terms of the playoffs, but the contest did get a bit chippy at times, and then it all exploded at the end. That raised the stakes a ton, and it led to an eventful outing, which isn’t always the case in matchups like these.

Shoutout to Jonathan Bornstein. He has shown up and delivered every time he’s been called upon, and that is especially difficult since he’s only been turned to on a few occasions. I’m not sure what his intentions are when it comes to retirement, but for Chicago’s sake hopefully he stays another year.

Brian Gutiérrez had a good international break with the USMNT youth setup, and he carried that momentum into this contest. He played with a certain confidence and swagger, and that led to his goal contributions on the night. All in all, it was a pretty promising showing from the homegrown.

Covering a game while having about nine relatives over to visit is not an easy task, not going to lie.

Man of the match - Jhon Durán

Another day, another brace for Jhon Durán.

For the third time this season, the Fire forward scored twice in the same game to lead his side to victory. He was at his best on the night, making smart runs in behind and finishing off the chances that fell his way.

This performance showcased just how far Durán has come this season in terms of his development. He began the year struggling with the Fire II, and now he’s scoring goals in MLS.

If he can continue to grow at this rate, then he could be a really dangerous striker by the time next season rolls around.