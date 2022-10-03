Liverpool vs Rangers: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in UEFA Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Liverpool vs Rangers match.
What time is Liverpool vs Rangers match for UEFA Champions League match?
This is the start time of the game Liverpool vs Rangers of 4th October in several countries
Argentina: 17:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 16:00 hrs.
Brasil: 17:00 hrs.
Chile: 16:00 hrs.
Colombia: 15:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 15:00 hrs.
España: 22:00 hrs.
México: 14:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 16:00 hrs.
Perú: 15:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 17:00 hrs.
Watch out for this Rangers player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Charlie McCann, the midfielder with great experience in Scotish football has been characterized by putting order on the field. Charlie McCann has become one of the most promising players in the midfield, also, he was one of the key players this year for Rangers to reach the Champions League.
Watch out for this Liverpool player:
For this match, the player to watch should be Egypt's prince Mohamed Salah, who has established himself as the scorer and star of the Red's side. The Egyptian star had a great season where he was fundamental for Liverpool to win the UEFA Champions League, now, he will look to repeat the same consistency that characterized him and lead Liverpool again in a new adventure where they will have to defend the European crown.
Latest Rangers lineup:
A. McGregor; J. Tavernier, C. Goldson, L. King, B. Barisic; J. Lundstram, R. Jack; S. Arfield, C. McCann, R. Kent; A. Colak.
Last Liverpool line-up:
Alisson; A. Robertson, V. Van Dijk, J. Gomez, T. Alexander-Arnold; J. Milner, Fabinho, H. Elliot; L. Diaz, R. Firmino, M. Salah.
Background:
Liverpool and Rangers had never met in their entire history, either as a friendly or official international duel, so this will be their first meeting in the history books. For Liverpool, facing teams from the Scottish league is going well as they have only lost 3 times out of 14 times they have faced Scottish opponents.
About the Stadium:
Anfield is a soccer stadium located in the city of Liverpool, England, being the current home of Liverpool FC, a club that plays in the Premier League or first division of English soccer and has a capacity for 54,074 spectators. The stadium was built in 1884 and in its beginnings was the home of Everton, which later abandoned the stadium for various reasons, leaving the place vacant for the Liverpool team.
The record attendance of 61,905 spectators was set in 1952 in an FA Cup match between Liverpool Football Club and Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club. The record attendance having seats for each spectator has been 44,983 fans during a match against Tottenham Hotspur F.C. on January 14, 2006.
Looking for three points
On the other hand, the current runner-up of the UEFA Europa League has had serious problems to start this group stage of the Champions League as in their presentation duel they lost by a landslide against Ajax on matchday 1 and some time later, Napoli would provide them with one more setback to leave them on the canvas almost knocked out, however, now it will be important to put a hard blow on the table and what better way than at Anfield to come out with the feat of beating the red's at home and with their people.
Looking to make themselves respected
The Liverpool team returns to Anfield to face its third duel of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League against Rangers, the English team has already returned to take the fury and grit that characterized the team so the hopes of being first in their groups grow and will grow more if you get to win this game. In the previous duel, Liverpool received in the last Champions League clash Ajax, who had just surprised the world with a goal against the runner-up of the UEFA Europa League, however, the Amsterdam team could not withstand the local pressure and gave in to the atmosphere of Anfield and the magic of Liverpool's soccer.
UEFA Champions League kicks off
A new season of the best club tournament in the world is starting, the UEFA Champions League is back with many more emotions, suspense and above all goals at the start of a new journey where 32 clubs will fight with the goal of being the new dominant champions in Europe and lift the coveted "orejona" at the end of the season. This Champions League will start in a flash due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup that will take place in November, so the group stage will be very short and decisive in the path of the clubs that will seek to have the qualification tied before the break for the World Cup. In this second date, Liverpool will seek to achieve its second victory in this group stage and reach 6 units achieved to continue with possibilities to fight for the overall leadership of the group, also, the Rangers traveled with the obligation to add a victory if they want to have aspirations of European competitions for the remainder of the campaign.
Kick-off time
The Liverpool vs Rangers match will be played at Anfield, in Liverpool, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.