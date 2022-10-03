Sunderland vs Blackpool: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Sunderland vs Blackpool live.
Where and how to watch Sunderland vs Blackpool online and live
Sunderland vs Blackpool can be tuned in from the live streams of Blue To go.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Referee
Absences
Background
Key Player Blackpool
British striker of 18 years old, in the current campaign in the Championship he has 6 games played and one goal scored, a tall striker but lately he has been denied the goal, he has never been called with the England senior team, he has only played with the lower team with whom he has 17 games played and 2 goals scored, he will look for a surprise tomorrow and give the 3 points to his team that are in need of units.
Key Player Sunderland
Scottish forward of 26 years old, he is the scorer of the team with a record in this tournament of 7 games played and 5 goals scored, he is undoubtedly the player to follow for Sunderland, a player who knows how to look for spaces well and find the goal, he will look for tomorrow to continue scoring goals and give 3 points to his team to keep dreaming about the top of the championship.