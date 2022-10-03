Sunderland vs Blackpool: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Championship Match
Image: Sunderland

1:28 PM3 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Sunderland vs Blackpool live.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sunderland vs Blackpool live, as well as the latest information from the Stadium of light. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
1:23 PM3 hours ago

Where and how to watch Sunderland vs Blackpool online and live

The match will be televised on Sky Sports.
Sunderland vs Blackpool can be tuned in from the live streams of Blue To go.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

1:18 PM3 hours ago

Referee

The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be referee Jeremy Simpson, who will undoubtedly have an important job in this match.
1:13 PM4 hours ago

Absences

In this match there will be sensitive casualties, for Sunderland they will not be able to count on Ellis Simms and Daniel Ballard both players due to injury, while for the Blackpool team they will not be able to count on Keshi Anderson and Lewis Fiorini, also due to injury, these are the players who will not be in tomorrow's match in the Championship.
1:08 PM4 hours ago

Background

The record is very close and there is no favorite, in the last 8 games, 3 games have been won by Sunderland, 2 draws and 3 times Blackpool has won, so tomorrow will be a reserved forecast for a match that promises excitement and goals.
1:03 PM4 hours ago

Key Player Blackpool

Charlie Patino:

British striker of 18 years old, in the current campaign in the Championship he has 6 games played and one goal scored, a tall striker but lately he has been denied the goal, he has never been called with the England senior team, he has only played with the lower team with whom he has 17 games played and 2 goals scored, he will look for a surprise tomorrow and give the 3 points to his team that are in need of units.

12:58 PM4 hours ago

Key Player Sunderland

Ross Stewart:

Scottish forward of 26 years old, he is the scorer of the team with a record in this tournament of 7 games played and 5 goals scored, he is undoubtedly the player to follow for Sunderland, a player who knows how to look for spaces well and find the goal, he will look for tomorrow to continue scoring goals and give 3 points to his team to keep dreaming about the top of the championship.

12:53 PM4 hours ago

How does Blackpool arrive?

Blackpool has a different outlook, coming in 19th position with 11 points and a record of 3 wins, 2 draws and 6 defeats, a team that has had a nightmare start, coming from a 1-0 loss against Norwich, and it is necessary for them to add points if they do not want to keep going down in the overall Championship table.
12:48 PM4 hours ago

How does Sunderland arrive?

Sunderland arrives in 8th position with 16 points and a record of 4 wins, 4 draws and 3 defeats, a team that has been very irregular in the tournament, comes from a scoreless draw against Preston in a match that left much to be desired, no doubt these three points will be important for them because if they win they could jump to 4th position as long as some results come together, but it would be a very important jump for them.
12:43 PM4 hours ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Sunderland vs Blackpool, corresponding to the 12th match day of the Championship. The match will take place at the Stadium of light, at 13:45.
