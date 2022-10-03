Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen LIVE Score (3-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
39'
38'
36' GOAL DISALLOWED
34'
27' Yellow card for Viktoria Plzen
25'
20' GOAL BAYERN MUNICH
17'
15'
12' GOAL BAYERN MUNICH
6' GOAL BAYERN MUNICH
4'
2'
00'
THE CHAMPIONS
⏱️
⏱️
Gleich geht's los! So verpasst ihr nichts!👇— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) October 4, 2022
🗒️ https://t.co/7CjcHyVg7x
📻 https://t.co/JRFkWIlh4x
📺 @DAZN_DE
#packmas #UCL pic.twitter.com/VsTiGg355H
⏱️
⏱️
𝑴𝒏𝒊𝒄𝒉𝒐𝒗𝒔𝒌𝒂́ 𝒂𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒂 𝒔𝒆 𝒛𝒃𝒂𝒓𝒗𝒖𝒋𝒆 𝒅𝒐 𝒄̌𝒆𝒓𝒗𝒆𝒏𝒐𝒎𝒐𝒅𝒓𝒂 ❤️💙 Hostující sektor se pomalu plní viktoriány 🤩 #BAYPLZ pic.twitter.com/s2F46ui28u— FC Viktoria Plzeň (@fcviktorkaplzen) October 4, 2022
⏱️
🙅♂️ @Manuel_Neuer— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) October 4, 2022
#FCBPLZ #packmas #UCL pic.twitter.com/cCSCkjiwUW
⏱️
📍 Allianz Arena, Mnichov 🇩🇪— FC Viktoria Plzeň (@fcviktorkaplzen) October 4, 2022
🌱 Pitch check 👣#fcvp #BAYPLZ #UCL @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/4D2j0kh7Ps
Vik's Reserves
Viktoria Pilsen with its 11
Bavarian Reserves
Baryen Munich set
Video Refereeing
Assistant Video Referee (AVAR): Alejandro Hernández (Spain)
Field Referee
Assistant Referee 1: Milovan Djukic (Montenegro)
Assistant Referee 2: Vladan Todorovic (Montenegro)
Fourth official: Lazar Lukic (Montenegro)
How and where to watch the Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen match live?
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+, TUDN app, VIX+, Univision NOW
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen match for Champions League?
Argentina 13:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Bolivia 12:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Brazil 13:45 pm: TNT Brasil, HBO Max
Chile 12:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Colombia 11:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Ecuador 11:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +
USA 12:45 pm ET: UniMás, TUDN App, TUDN.com, VIX+, Paramount+, Univision NOW, TUDN USA
Spain 6:45 pm: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+
Paraguay 12:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Peru 11:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Uruguay 13:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Venezuela 12:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Speak up, Bílek!
Probable lineup for Viktoria Plzen
Plzen's Situation
Speak up, Nagelsmann!
Probable lineup for Bayern Munich
Bavarian Situation
Group C
- Bayern Munich | 6 points
- Barcelona | 3 points
- Internazionale | 3 points
- Viktoria Plzen | 0 points