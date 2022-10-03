Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen LIVE Score (3-0)
Photo: Bayern Munich

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
1:26 PM2 minutes ago

39'

Havel lifts the ball and Chory deflects it with his head
1:25 PM3 minutes ago

38'

Mané hits the ball from the edge of the box. The ball goes over the goal
1:24 PM4 minutes ago

36' GOAL DISALLOWED

Sané receives the ball in the box, falls down after losing his balance, Musiala picks it up and swings the ball into the net. However, the player was in an offside position
1:22 PM6 minutes ago

34'

Upamecano leads the way, plays to Gnabry, who makes the wall and gives it back to the defender to finish over the marker
1:15 PM13 minutes ago

27' Yellow card for Viktoria Plzen

Chory
1:12 PM16 minutes ago

25'

Musiala is triggered inside the area, tries to finish looking for the corner, but Tvrdon saves with his feet
1:10 PM18 minutes ago

20' GOAL BAYERN MUNICH

Mané makes a beautiful individual move, takes a hat trick to get rid of one, passes through another goal and hits a cross, giving Tvrdon no chance
1:03 PM24 minutes ago

17'

Gnabry swings in a free kick towards goal. Tvrdon slaps the ball aside to keep out
1:02 PM25 minutes ago

15'

Mané makes the feint on the edge of the area. Hejda fouls the ball on the edge
1:01 PM27 minutes ago

12' GOAL BAYERN MUNICH

Goretzka puts Gnabry in the box. The number 7 dominates and extends the advantage on the goalkeeper's exit
12:53 PM34 minutes ago

6' GOAL BAYERN MUNICH

Sané tables with Musiala, carries and pulls the middle to the edge of the area and shoots hard
12:51 PM37 minutes ago

4'

De Ligt opens with Goretzka, who crosses at the second post. The defense cuts to the end line
12:49 PM38 minutes ago

2'

Chory is alerted in the area, but De Ligt covers and sends it to the corner
12:48 PM40 minutes ago

00'

Ball rolling
12:47 PM40 minutes ago

THE CHAMPIONS

Players lined up for the anthem of the competition
12:47 PM41 minutes ago

⏱️

Teams taking the field
12:37 PMan hour ago

⏱️

Other players in the warm-up
12:36 PMan hour ago

⏱️

Leroy Sané has been directly involved in 15 goals (8 goals, 7 assists) in his last 12 UEFA Champions League appearances and can now become only the second player to score in the first three games of the competition for Bayern in a season after Robert Lewandowski (2019/20 and 2021/22) and first German to do so for the Bavarians in one since Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in 1980/81
12:28 PMan hour ago

⏱️

Plzen fans in attendance
12:27 PMan hour ago

⏱️

Neuer in the warm-up
12:11 PMan hour ago

⏱️

The one checked in the field
12:00 PMan hour ago

Vik's Reserves

Jedlicka, Stanek; Jemelka, Tijani, Cermak, Jirka,  Pilar, Bassey,  Kliment
11:59 AMan hour ago

Viktoria Pilsen with its 11

Tvrdon; Holik, Hejda, Pernica, Havel; Kalvach, N’Diaye, Kopic, Vlkanova, Mosquera; Chory
11:57 AM2 hours ago

Bavarian Reserves

Ulreich, Pavard, Stanisic, Sabitzer, Choupo-Moting, Tel
11:56 AM2 hours ago

Baryen Munich set

Neuer; Mazraoui, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Gravenberch, Goretzka, Musiala; Sané, Gnabry, Mané
11:51 AM2 hours ago

Video Refereeing

Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Juan Martínez Munuera (Spain)

Assistant Video Referee (AVAR): Alejandro Hernández (Spain)

11:46 AM2 hours ago

Field Referee

Referee: Nikola Dabanovic (Montenegro)

Assistant Referee 1: Milovan Djukic (Montenegro)

Assistant Referee 2: Vladan Todorovic (Montenegro)

Fourth official: Lazar Lukic (Montenegro)

11:41 AM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen match live?

If you want to watch the game Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen live on TV, your options is:  TUDN USA, UniMás

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+, TUDN app,  VIX+, Univision NOW

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

11:36 AM2 hours ago

What time is Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen match for Champions League?

This is the start time of the game Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen of 4th October 2022in several countries:

Argentina 13:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Bolivia 12:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Brazil 13:45 pm: TNT Brasil, HBO Max

Chile 12:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Colombia 11:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Ecuador 11:45  pm: ESPN2, Star +

USA 12:45 pm ET: UniMás, TUDN App, TUDN.com, VIX+, Paramount+, Univision NOW, TUDN USA

Spain 6:45 pm: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+

Paraguay 12:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Peru 11:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Uruguay 13:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Venezuela 12:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +

11:31 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Bílek!

"Musiala, Mané, Sané... You can name them all, the quality is unreal! We have to be very careful with all the players. I wouldn't say we are afraid of them, but all the teams in our group are giants. It's hard to defend and we have to try to do our best."
11:26 AM2 hours ago
Foto: Uefa
Photo: Uefa
11:21 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Viktoria Plzen

Tvrdon; Havel, Hejda, Pernica, Jemelka; Kalvach, Cermák; Kopic, Vlkanova, Mosquera; Chory.
11:16 AM2 hours ago

Plzen's Situation

Michal Bílek will be without Pavel Bucha, suspended for the sending off against Inter, Jan Kliment, muscular problem, and Jan Sýkora, knee injury. Jindrich Stanek is doubtful because of his shoulder.
11:11 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Nagelsmann!

"It is extremely important to win the game against Plzen and also to keep the momentum going. I expect a top performance from us. I expect Plzen to defend deeply. They have a similar game plan to Augsburg (German team)."
11:06 AM2 hours ago
Photo: Uefa
Photo: Uefa
11:01 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Bayern Munich

Neuer; Mazraoui, Pavard, De Ligt, Davies; Gravenberch, Goretzka; Gnabry, Musiala, Tel; Mané.
10:56 AM3 hours ago

Bavarian Situation

Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Müller have tested positive for Covid-19. Julian Nagelsman will also be without Lucas Hernández with a groin injury and Bouna Sarr with a knee injury.
10:51 AM3 hours ago

Group C

  1. Bayern Munich | 6 points
  2. Barcelona | 3 points
  3. Internazionale | 3 points
  4. Viktoria Plzen | 0 points
10:46 AM3 hours ago

Vik

In last place, Viktoria Plzen have yet to score a point. Vik, as they are known, have lost to Barcelona and Internazionale.
10:41 AM3 hours ago

Bavarians

With two wins from two games, against Internazionale and Barcelona, Bayern Munich leads group C with six points.
10:36 AM3 hours ago

Eye on the Game

Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen, live this Tuesday (4), at the Allianz Arena, at 12:45 pm ET, for the Champions League. The match is valid for the 3th round of the competition.
10:31 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Champions League match: Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo