Luton Town vs Huddersfield Town: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

Tune in here Luton Town vs Huddersfield Town Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Luton Town vs Huddersfield Town EFL Championship match.
What time is the Luton Town vs Huddersfield Town match for EFL Championship Match 2022?
This is the start time of the game Luton Town vs Huddersfield Town of October 4th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM.
Bolivia: 2:45 PM.
Brazil: 2:45 PM.
Chile: 2:45 PM.
Colombia: 1:45 PM.
Ecuador: 1:45 PM.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM.
Spain: 9:45 PM.
Mexico: 1:45 PM.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM.
Peru: 2:45 PM.
Uruguay: 3:45 PM.
Luton Town Last Lineup
These were the XI players who started last match:
Ethan Horvath, Tom Lockyer, Daniel Potts, Reece Burke, Gabriel Osho, Henri Lansbury, Allan Campbell, Jordan Clark, Amari'i Bell, James Bree, Carlton Morris, and Elijah Adebayo.
Huddersfield Town Last Lineup
These were the XI players who started last match:
Lee Nicholls, Michal Helik, Tom Lees, Yuta Nakayama, Oliver Turton, Jack Rudoni, David Kasumu, Jonathan Russell, Jordan Rhodes, Sorba Thomas, and Duane Holmes.
Luton Town Players to Watch
There are three Luton players that we should keep an eye on and who have a very important role in the team. The first is English striker Carlton Morris (#9), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 6 goals in 11 games played and scored in the previous game against Blackburn Rovers. Another player is James Bree (#2), he plays in the defense position and at 30 years old he is the team's biggest assister with 2 assists in eleven games. And lastly, we should keep an eye on midfielder Luke Freeman (#30), he's the team's second-highest scorer and second-highest assister with a goal and an assist. We could see him score again on Tuesday or assist.
Luton Town in the tournament
Unlike Huddersfield Town, Luton have had a great start to the season in the EFL Championship, sitting mid-table in the tournament. Until week 12 of the tournament they have a total of 16 points after 4 wins, 4 draws and 3 losses. They are located in the ninth position of the general table and if they want to steal the eighth place from Sunderland Association FC they will have to win the match. Their last game was on Saturday September 30, 2022, they lost 2-0 against Hull City at The MKM Stadium. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage playing at home and that their fans support them.
Huddersfield Town Players to Watch
There are three Huddersfield Town players that we should keep an eye on and they play a very important role in the team. The first is England striker Daniel Ward (#25), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 2 goals in 10 games played and scored in the last game against Stoke City. Another player is Sorba Thomas (#7), he plays in the midfield position and at 23 years old he is the team's biggest assister with 4 assists in 10 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on forward Jordan Rhodes (#9), he is the team's second-highest scorer with two goals in just 10 games played. He has been a great sub that gives the team a change whenever he steps on the floor.
Huddersfield Town in the tournament
Huddersfield Town had a poor start to the season in the EFL Championship, they are at the bottom of the tournament. Until week 12 of the tournament they have a total of 7 points with 2 wins, 1 draw and 7 losses. They are located in the twenty-third position of the general table and if they want to steal the twenty-second place from Middlesbrough FC they will have to win the match. Their last game was on Tuesday, October 1, 2022, they lost 3-1 to Reading at Select Car Leasing Stadium. Tuesday's game will be very difficult as Luton Town are one of the best teams in the league and Huddersfield will be away. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
The Kenilworth Road is located in the city of Luton, England. It will host this match and has a capacity of 10,357 spectators. It was opened in 1905 and is currently the home of Luton Town Football Club.