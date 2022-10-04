Ajax vs Napoli: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch UEFA Champions League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Steven Bergwijn, a must see player!
The Ajax winger is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and help the team fight against PSV and Feyenoord for the Eredivisie championship, having many minutes to show its quality. During the past season he played 32 games, where he got 4 goals and 2 assists for Tottenham. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the Ajax forward and show a high level in the face of the Netherlands squad for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. He started the season in a good way, for now March with 8 goals and 1 assist in 11 games played.
How does Ajax get here?
Ajax is presented to this duel with the aim of the team continuing to fight at the top of Group A of the Champions League, the team is tied for second position with 3 units, after 1 win and 1 loss as well. than Liverpool. Ajax started the season with victories against Cambuur, Sparta, Utrecht, Fortuna and Groningen, most recently losing to Liverpool by a score of 2-1 away. Those directed by Alfred Schreuder arrive this season with a great squad including Lucas Ocampo, Steven Bergwijn, Edson Álvarez, Brian Bobbrey and Devyne Rensch. Without a doubt, Ajax is one of the candidates to fight for the Eredivisie championship, but its most important objective is to fight to be among the best in the UEFA Champions League, in which the team will face each other in the Group Phase with Liverpool, Napoli, and Rangers in Group A. Ajax will compete in the Eredivisie, KNVB Cup and the Champions League. Those from Amsterdam will seek to keep the victory against Napoli to climb positions in the tournament.
Hirving Lozano, a must see player!
The Napoli winger seeks to continue being one of the fundamental pieces of the team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offensive and he comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way, placing himself among the best assistants of the team and helping in the generation team offense. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have more regularity on the pitch and better couple with the likes of Victori Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to form a lethal forward. He currently has 1 assist in 8 games in all competitions for his team.
How does Napoli arrive?
The Napoli team will face Ajax in a duel between two of the best teams in Group A at the moment. Napoli are undefeated with 2 wins by goals against Liverpool and Rangers, in addition to remaining top of Serie A with 20 points tied with Atalanta. In this season, the team has made several moves with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Giovanni Simeone and Min-jae Kim being the most prominent. Napoli will play the UEFA Champions League in Group A together with Liverpool, Rangers and Ajax so they hope to have a healthy and strong squad throughout the regular season. The Gli Azurri will participate in the Champions League, Coppa Italia and Serie A. With 6 points achieved, Napoli come to this duel as the first place in their Champions League group and will try to continue with the good momentum at the start of the campaign 2022-2023.
Where's the game?
The Amsterdam Arena located in the city of Amsterdam will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this season of the Champions League. This stadium has a capacity for 55,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1996.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Ajax vs Napoli match, corresponding to the duel of Date 3 of the UEFA Champions League 2022-2023. The meeting will take place at the Amsterdam Arena, at 3:00 p.m.