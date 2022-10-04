Inter vs Barcelona LIVE: Score Updates (1-0)
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
4:32 PM2 minutes ago

72'

García's sweep prevents Lautaro from shooting at goal.
4:28 PM6 minutes ago

67'

Pedri scored the equalizer, but the referee pointed out a handball by Fati prior to the shot that sent it into the net.
4:24 PM10 minutes ago

63'

Barcelona changes. Ansu Fati and Baldé replace Raphinha and Marcos Alonso.
4:20 PM14 minutes ago

60'

Close! Dembélé's shot, but Onana makes a great save to keep out the equalizer.
4:18 PM16 minutes ago

58'

Change of Barcelona. Piqué replaces Christensen.
4:16 PM18 minutes ago

56'

Inter change. Edin Dzeko is replaced by Correa.
4:13 PM21 minutes ago

52'

Marcos Alonso looked to generate danger, but ended up losing the ball.
4:09 PM25 minutes ago

45'

The match restarts and the second half is played.
3:49 PMan hour ago

45+3'

The first half is over, Inter leads by the minimum at halftime.
3:48 PMan hour ago

45+2'

Goal, goal, goal for Inter! A series of shots that are rejected, the ball ends up in Calhanoglu, he doesn't hesitate and sends a powerful shot into the back of ter Stegen's net.
3:47 PMan hour ago

42'

Few emotions, both teams seek to generate danger, but neither has good definition.
3:39 PMan hour ago

37'

Ball looking for Lautaro in the center of the area, but fails to reach him.
3:35 PMan hour ago

33'

Dembélé's cross, but the home defense cuts off the pass.
3:29 PMan hour ago

26'

Goo.... CANCELLED! Correa scored the first after being left alone in front of goal and sending the ball to the back, but they ended up signaling offside.
3:27 PMan hour ago

26'

Dembélé's cross, but the ball ends up in Onana's hands.
3:21 PMan hour ago

19'

Mkhitaryan's cross, but Pedri appears to deflect the ball away.
3:15 PMan hour ago

13'

Head to goal by Onana, but the ball goes over the top. 
3:08 PMan hour ago

7'

Calhanoglu sends a lethal shot at goal, but ter Stegen dives to keep the ball out with his hand.
3:02 PM2 hours ago

0'

The action gets underway at the San Siro.
2:56 PM2 hours ago

Barcelona: LineUp

ter Stegen; Roberto, Christensen, García, Alonso; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Dembélé
2:56 PM2 hours ago

Inter: LineUp

Onana; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Mkhitaryan, Lautaro Martínez, Correa
2:54 PM2 hours ago

To the court

Both teams take the field ready to warm up prior to the start of the match.
2:49 PM2 hours ago

At home

Inter are already at the San Siro and will be looking to give a good performance and make it three points from three in this match.
2:44 PM2 hours ago

Present

Barcelona have already arrived in Milan, Xavi's team will be looking for one more victory and to climb up the standings.
2:39 PM2 hours ago

Watch out

Prior to this match Xavi declared that Inter would most likely field a defensive team to prevent the Culé team from attacking.
2:34 PM2 hours ago

What a trident!

Raphinha, Lewandowski and Dembélé will be Barcelona's attack, who will be looking to create danger in Inter's goal.
2:29 PM2 hours ago

No to racism!

Barcelona demonstrates against racism, ahead of their third Champions League clash against Inter.

2:24 PM2 hours ago

Meeting history

These teams have played 14 matches, of which Inter have won only twice, once in 1970 and again in 2010.
2:19 PM2 hours ago

We're back!

We're back for a minute-by-minute review of the match between Inter and Barcelona. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information that has emerged, as well as the confirmed line-ups.
2:14 PM2 hours ago

Stay tuned for the Inter vs Barcelona live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Inter vs Barcelona live, as well as the latest information from the San Siro Stadium. Be sure to follow the match live online with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live coverage. 
2:09 PM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Inter vs Barcelona online and live stream

The match will be televised on TUDN.

Inter vs Barcelona can be tuned in from the live streams on the TUDN App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL US is your best option.

2:04 PM3 hours ago

What time is Inter vs Barcelona matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage?

This is the kick-off time for the Inter vs Barcelona match on October 4, 2022 in several countries:

 

Peru - 14:00

Mexico - 14:00

Colombia - 14:00

Ecuador - 14:00

Venezuela - 15:00

Paraguay - 15:00

Bolivia - 15:00

Argentina - 16:00

Chile - 16:00

Uruguay - 16:00

Spain - 21:00

1:59 PM3 hours ago

Barcelona statements

Xavi spoke ahead of the match against Inter: "It's not significant. It's Inter. They are a very strong team. They have a different system to anything we've come across so far. They play with two strikers, something you don't see too much in Spain. They are a difficult opponent. We are in a good dynamic, but that has to be proven. We've already forgiven Bayern. We have to match the game in Munich, but with a result".

"It's quite clear to me. Despite the size of the opponent, we are clear that we want to dominate and play in the opponent's half. They are an important opponent. It's the Champions League. It's not a definitive match, but it's very important for the future of the group".

"It is an important point of morale and confidence for us. It is positive. It's a sign that things are going well, but tomorrow is a different story. We've just come from failing to score in Munich. It's time for us to perform in this competition.

"If they play with two strikers, maybe we'll have a defender left over and we can reinforce the midfield, as we did against Real Sociedad."

"It would be a very important boost to the team's morale and confidence. That's why we'll go out tomorrow at 100 percent to show that we can win on a field like this."

"I said it the other day. For me it's important to defend well, to defend high. It's important to compete well and better. In the Champions League we were really hurt by the corner goal in Munich. It changed the dynamic of the match."

"For me it is a guarantee. It was clear to me that he is very important for us. He's a perfect wildcard. For me he is a guarantee, he gives me a lot of confidence. I think he is a player that we coaches value a lot. He's quiet, he works, he suffers and he always gives his best.

"They are numbers and his effectiveness is what it is. We have to help with the other players in the goal-scoring issue. But his goals are welcome. The others have to add to these numbers."

"I have no feeling of revenge. I come as a coach. I remember that we had to travel by bus because of the volcano, but they were a great team. It was difficult for us in the first leg. We lost it here. It was a controversial tie, but that's how it is. It's a bitter memory for us, unfortunately."

"I think they would have to do press conferences. They are a very important part of soccer and I think if they explain themselves, we humanize them. I trust their honesty."

"I think the Champions League is more difficult. LaLiga is fairer. The Champions League is not always won by the best. It's details. LaLiga is fairer.

"The idea is to have the ball, dominate and subdue the opponent. With a line of 4 or 3. It depends on the opponent many times. We adapt to enhance our methodology. For me, the signing of Marcos is extraordinary because he can play in several places. He is one of the few left-footed players we have in the squad. Despite being a full-back, I see him as very versatile. It's good to have alternatives.

1:54 PM3 hours ago

How is Barcelona coming along?

Barcelona arrives with a good pace in LaLiga, adding one more victory after beating Mallorca by the minimum, adding six wins and a draw and placing itself in the first place of the general table, also in the Champions League it accumulates one victory and one defeat.

1:49 PM3 hours ago

How does Inter arrive?

Inter arrives to this match after losing against Roma two goals to one, they have not had a good start in Serie A, with four wins and four defeats.

1:44 PM3 hours ago

The match will be played at the San Siro Stadium.

The Inter vs Barcelona match will be played at the San Siro Stadium, located in Milan, Italy. The stadium has a capacity for 43,883 people. 
1:39 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 UEFA Champions League match: Inter vs Barcelona Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo