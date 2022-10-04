Inter vs Barcelona LIVE: Score Updates (1-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
72'
67'
63'
60'
58'
56'
52'
45'
45+3'
45+2'
42'
37'
33'
26'
26'
19'
13'
7'
0'
Barcelona: LineUp
Inter: LineUp
To the court
At home
Present
Watch out
What a trident!
No to racism!
Meeting history
We're back!
Stay tuned for the Inter vs Barcelona live stream.
Where and how to watch Inter vs Barcelona online and live stream
Inter vs Barcelona can be tuned in from the live streams on the TUDN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL US is your best option.
What time is Inter vs Barcelona matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage?
Peru - 14:00
Mexico - 14:00
Colombia - 14:00
Ecuador - 14:00
Venezuela - 15:00
Paraguay - 15:00
Bolivia - 15:00
Argentina - 16:00
Chile - 16:00
Uruguay - 16:00
Spain - 21:00
Barcelona statements
"It's quite clear to me. Despite the size of the opponent, we are clear that we want to dominate and play in the opponent's half. They are an important opponent. It's the Champions League. It's not a definitive match, but it's very important for the future of the group".
"It is an important point of morale and confidence for us. It is positive. It's a sign that things are going well, but tomorrow is a different story. We've just come from failing to score in Munich. It's time for us to perform in this competition.
"If they play with two strikers, maybe we'll have a defender left over and we can reinforce the midfield, as we did against Real Sociedad."
"It would be a very important boost to the team's morale and confidence. That's why we'll go out tomorrow at 100 percent to show that we can win on a field like this."
"I said it the other day. For me it's important to defend well, to defend high. It's important to compete well and better. In the Champions League we were really hurt by the corner goal in Munich. It changed the dynamic of the match."
"For me it is a guarantee. It was clear to me that he is very important for us. He's a perfect wildcard. For me he is a guarantee, he gives me a lot of confidence. I think he is a player that we coaches value a lot. He's quiet, he works, he suffers and he always gives his best.
"They are numbers and his effectiveness is what it is. We have to help with the other players in the goal-scoring issue. But his goals are welcome. The others have to add to these numbers."
"I have no feeling of revenge. I come as a coach. I remember that we had to travel by bus because of the volcano, but they were a great team. It was difficult for us in the first leg. We lost it here. It was a controversial tie, but that's how it is. It's a bitter memory for us, unfortunately."
"I think they would have to do press conferences. They are a very important part of soccer and I think if they explain themselves, we humanize them. I trust their honesty."
"I think the Champions League is more difficult. LaLiga is fairer. The Champions League is not always won by the best. It's details. LaLiga is fairer.
"The idea is to have the ball, dominate and subdue the opponent. With a line of 4 or 3. It depends on the opponent many times. We adapt to enhance our methodology. For me, the signing of Marcos is extraordinary because he can play in several places. He is one of the few left-footed players we have in the squad. Despite being a full-back, I see him as very versatile. It's good to have alternatives.
How is Barcelona coming along?
How does Inter arrive?