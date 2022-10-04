Sheffield vs QPR: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Champinship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Sheffield vs QPR can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Queens Park Rangers player
Chris Willock, a 24-year-old forward from London, England, is one of the most important players in the team's offense, with eight games played, the Englishman has scored on five occasions, with this scoring pace the player can help the team to seek promotion to the first places, in addition to being at a good level scoring goals will give the player the opportunity to consolidate his position.
Watch out for this Sheeffield United player
Oliver McBurnie, striker, Scottish 26 years old, arrived to the team in 2019 and for the season 2022-23, is shaping up to be a reference in the attack of Sheeffield, in this season he has already played nine games in which he has only scored five goals, to maintain the leadership his goals will be essential in the fight for promotion.
Latest Queens Park Rangers lineup
Dieng; Paal, Salter, Balogun, Laird; Iroegbunam, Field, Johansen; Willock, Roberts, Chair.
Latest Sheffield United lineup
Foderigham; Davies, Egan, Basham, Lowe; McAtee, Norwood, Berge; Baldock, McBurnie, Ndiaye.
Background
QPR 1-3 Sheffield
Sheffield 1-0 QPR
Sheffield 1-0 QPR
QPR 1-2 Sheffield
Sheffield 2-1 QPR
Arbitration quartet
QPR exceeding expectations
QPR is doing everything possible to end the mid-table streak in the Championship and this time seek promotion, the team started the season with a loss to Blackburn, but that has not prevented the team is in a good position, currently occupies the fifth position with 18 points, their last match was against Bristol City, and they won 2-1, in that game they added their third consecutive game without losing and now they are looking to grow that streak so they can position themselves in the top positions, this team has a lot to gain because if they keep it that way they would be looking for a place in the Playoff and thus seek promotion to the Premier League.
Sheffield firm on the road to promotion
Sheffield United, leads the EFL Championship in a great start for the institution, it should be noted that this team was very close to promotion, but could not advance in the Playoff, now in the season 2022/23, the team after eleven days played has the first place, this thanks to the fact that they have only had one defeat, plus three draws and seven big wins, there is no doubt that if this team continues with this great level, In their previous match they drew to one goal when they faced Birmingham, a team that is at the bottom of the table, but the draw does not mean that they are lowering their level because they were coming with a streak of four consecutive wins and nine without losing, their last loss was in the EFL Cup when they faced Albion and were defeated 1-0.
Match at the top of the table
The 13th round of the EFL Championship kicks off and brings us an extraordinary duel between teams at the top of the table, Sheffield will host QPR, in what promises to be a very explosive duel, the leading team wants to stay at the top while QPR seeks to climb, steps, two very good teams with a long tradition in England, aiming for promotion to the Premier League, to achieve that, beating direct rivals is very important so this is one of the key matches that are worth more than three points, the spotlight is on this match because of the relevance it may have in the future.
