Sheffield vs QPR: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Champinship Match
Image:VAVEL

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
11:29 PM34 minutes ago

11:24 PM39 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Sheffield vs QPR live online

The match will be televised on ESPN.
Sheffield vs QPR can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
11:19 PM44 minutes ago

Watch out for this Queens Park Rangers player

Chris Willock, a 24-year-old forward from London, England, is one of the most important players in the team's offense, with eight games played, the Englishman has scored on five occasions, with this scoring pace the player can help the team to seek promotion to the first places, in addition to being at a good level scoring goals will give the player the opportunity to consolidate his position.
Willock celebrates/Image: QPR
11:14 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this Sheeffield United player

Oliver McBurnie, striker, Scottish 26 years old, arrived to the team in 2019 and for the season 2022-23, is shaping up to be a reference in the attack of Sheeffield, in this season he has already played nine games in which he has only scored five goals, to maintain the leadership his goals will be essential in the fight for promotion.
11:09 PMan hour ago

Latest Queens Park Rangers lineup

Dieng; Paal, Salter, Balogun, Laird; Iroegbunam, Field, Johansen; Willock, Roberts, Chair.
11:04 PMan hour ago

Latest Sheffield United lineup

Foderigham; Davies, Egan, Basham, Lowe; McAtee, Norwood, Berge; Baldock, McBurnie, Ndiaye.
10:59 PMan hour ago

Background

QPR 1-3 Sheffield

Sheffield 1-0 QPR

Sheffield 1-0 QPR

QPR 1-2 Sheffield

Sheffield 2-1 QPR

10:54 PMan hour ago

Arbitration quartet

To be confirmed.
10:49 PMan hour ago

QPR exceeding expectations

QPR is doing everything possible to end the mid-table streak in the Championship and this time seek promotion, the team started the season with a loss to Blackburn, but that has not prevented the team is in a good position, currently occupies the fifth position with 18 points, their last match was against Bristol City, and they won 2-1, in that game they added their third consecutive game without losing and now they are looking to grow that streak so they can position themselves in the top positions, this team has a lot to gain because if they keep it that way they would be looking for a place in the Playoff and thus seek promotion to the Premier League.
QPR motivated/Image: QPR
10:44 PMan hour ago

Sheffield firm on the road to promotion

Sheffield United, leads the EFL Championship in a great start for the institution, it should be noted that this team was very close to promotion, but could not advance in the Playoff, now in the season 2022/23, the team after eleven days played has the first place, this thanks to the fact that they have only had one defeat, plus three draws and seven big wins, there is no doubt that if this team continues with this great level, In their previous match they drew to one goal when they faced Birmingham, a team that is at the bottom of the table, but the draw does not mean that they are lowering their level because they were coming with a streak of four consecutive wins and nine without losing, their last loss was in the EFL Cup when they faced Albion and were defeated 1-0.
Championship leader ready/Image:SheffieldUnited
10:39 PMan hour ago

Match at the top of the table

The 13th round of the EFL Championship kicks off and brings us an extraordinary duel between teams at the top of the table, Sheffield will host QPR, in what promises to be a very explosive duel, the leading team wants to stay at the top while QPR seeks to climb, steps, two very good teams with a long tradition in England, aiming for promotion to the Premier League, to achieve that, beating direct rivals is very important so this is one of the key matches that are worth more than three points, the spotlight is on this match because of the relevance it may have in the future.
10:34 PMan hour ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Sheffield United vs QPR, matchday 13 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at Bramall Lane Stadium, at 2:45 pm ET.
